Can you guys set up a Zelle account for dontaions?

If you had Zelle Id donate. I only use my phone and the only app I trust is my bank app. I don't trust having my card tied to my phone after my cousin showed me how easy it was to break a phones security.
While visiting my cousin in Iowa, he changed my password and put a picture of him laughing as my wallpaper without ever touching my phone.
My bank is ultra secure and has a great theft policy. I'm comfortable using Zelle.
