 Can you guys set up a Zelle account for dontaions? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can you guys set up a Zelle account for dontaions?

KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
875
Reaction score
1,266
Location
West Palm Beach
If you had Zelle Id donate. I only use my phone and the only app I trust is my bank app. I don't trust having my card tied to my phone after my cousin showed me how easy it was to break a phones security.
While visiting my cousin in Iowa, he changed my password and put a picture of him laughing as my wallpaper without ever touching my phone.
My bank is ultra secure and has a great theft policy. I'm comfortable using Zelle.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
875
Reaction score
1,266
Location
West Palm Beach
Henrik said:
Damn! You cousin is the bees knees...

You can Zelle to henrik@finheaven.com but please send me a message after you do so that I remember to update your FinHeaven account.
Click to expand...
Apparently he thinks it's funny. I didn't laugh at all. From talking to other family he can do laptops as well. Only he finds humor in it, I can assure you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom