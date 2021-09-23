 Can You Imagine... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can You Imagine...

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,572
Reaction score
11,333
Gathering information for the Dolphins/Raiders all-time series, I couldn't help but think about that incredible run by Miami in the early 70's. Winning 29 out of 30 games at one point! Can you imagine the media coverage if that happened today?

In the 70's, NFL Network, Sirius radio, DirectTV and ESPN didn't exist. There was no internet. We talk a lot here about the kind of media coverage New England gets on ESPN. Every fan would absolutely hate the Dolphins today if they had that five-year run. I think that's one reason why the 70's Dolphins are underrated when it comes to dynasties. Media coverage paled even in comparison to the early 80's. Plus, you've got to be 50 or older to remember those teams. Maybe even 55+.

I think with stats gaining importance in sports, there would be absolutely no way anyone wouldn't recognize the 72 Dolphins as the best team ever. Only team to ever be #1 in total offense, total defense, point scored and least points allowed. That 73 team would probably get more recognition as well. The 39 pass rating against for the 73 team ranks as the best ever for a super bowl team. That's a stat that is gaining a lot of importance today. Pass rating for and against.

Anyway, the Dolphins went 65-14-1 from 1971-75. That's probably the best five-year run in the super bowl era.
 
Last edited:
D

Dollhouse

Rookie
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
49
Reaction score
45
Age
35
Location
nevada
We usually have our way with the Roiders but this year has a different feel to it. This may be the game the wheels come off. Trying to fix the Oline at this stage of the game is like changing a tire while the car is running. Having your "franchise" QB go out after basically one game is alarming and not giving Brissett enough snaps will not pan out.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,572
Reaction score
11,333
Austin Tatious said:
100% truth. Great post. Nice thoughts during a bleak week.
Right. Don't want to live in the past, but those numbers are absolutely amazing. I realize it's a different era, but I think Don Shula would have been incredible in the salary cap era. Joe Robbie was known to be cheap when it came to contracts.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,572
Reaction score
11,333
Dollhouse said:
We usually have our way with the Roiders but this year has a different feel to it. This may be the game the wheels come off. Trying to fix the Oline at this stage of the game is like changing a tire while the car is running. Having your "franchise" QB go out after basically one game is alarming and not giving Brissett enough snaps will not pan out.
It's hard to be positive about the game for sure. The Raiders are playing at a really high level. I think Miami has to simplify things a little bit, get the run game going. Who knows. Every week is so different in the NFL.
 
