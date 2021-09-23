Gathering information for the Dolphins/Raiders all-time series, I couldn't help but think about that incredible run by Miami in the early 70's. Winning 29 out of 30 games at one point! Can you imagine the media coverage if that happened today?



In the 70's, NFL Network, Sirius radio, DirectTV and ESPN didn't exist. There was no internet. We talk a lot here about the kind of media coverage New England gets on ESPN. Every fan would absolutely hate the Dolphins today if they had that five-year run. I think that's one reason why the 70's Dolphins are underrated when it comes to dynasties. Media coverage paled even in comparison to the early 80's. Plus, you've got to be 50 or older to remember those teams. Maybe even 55+.



I think with stats gaining importance in sports, there would be absolutely no way anyone wouldn't recognize the 72 Dolphins as the best team ever. Only team to ever be #1 in total offense, total defense, point scored and least points allowed. That 73 team would probably get more recognition as well. The 39 pass rating against for the 73 team ranks as the best ever for a super bowl team. That's a stat that is gaining a lot of importance today. Pass rating for and against.



Anyway, the Dolphins went 65-14-1 from 1971-75. That's probably the best five-year run in the super bowl era.