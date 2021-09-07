Canadian Dolphin Fan

Hello,



My name is Matt and I'm a 19-year-old dolphin fan from Canada. I'm currently studying Law here in Canada, which can get real boring at times. I'm also at this time the owner of the Miami Dolphins Discord alongside Joe. I was told about this great website by Fin-Loco, who's an amazing person if you get the chance to speak with him.



Well that's it for me, I'm looking forward to meeting many of you, and cheers to a great season! #FinsUp