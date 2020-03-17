Cap money and FA

Jssanto

Jssanto

Active Roster
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
546
Reaction score
313
Has any team ever signed this many FAs this quickly?
Is it just because we have so much cap space?
OR (drum roll) are we filling holes so we can trade up for QB of our choice?
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
6,845
Reaction score
15,337
Location
Georgia
If I had to take a wild guess I'd choose the Washington Redskins.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

All About The U
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
4,937
Reaction score
5,006
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Filling as many holes as possible, especially when you have as many as we had coming into FA, is always ideal in terms of flexibility going forward. It opens up the draft so much for us with the many picks we have. Puts us in position to do a lot of things:

- trade up for QB
- jump from 18 for one of the top tackles
- make a 'luxury'/BPA pick

For the last point.... what if you're sitting at 18, already landed Tua, top 4 OTs gone, you feel confident in landing Jackson or Jones at 26.... and Jeudy, Lamb, or Ruggs is on the board? Maybe Shenault at 26? Now you have that flexibility to possibly afford that luxury.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,672
Reaction score
4,375
Location
Allentown, Pa
We were in a unique situation more than anything.

I think we are filling a roster more than wildly spending in FA.

The benefit here is after 2020 our QBs will be on rookie contracts for quite awhile so building the team first before a potential franchise QB can sign a second deal is the huge win for us.

No team has been able to literally start from scratch with all this cap space and draft capital except maybe for Cleveland. But the Browns built their team around their WRs (a position that only really matters if you have no QB) instead of extending their draft arsenal like they should’ve.

Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry sank that ship before it ever left the dock.

Corners matter.

WRs don’t.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom