Cap money and FA

Filling as many holes as possible, especially when you have as many as we had coming into FA, is always ideal in terms of flexibility going forward. It opens up the draft so much for us with the many picks we have. Puts us in position to do a lot of things:



- trade up for QB

- jump from 18 for one of the top tackles

- make a 'luxury'/BPA pick



For the last point.... what if you're sitting at 18, already landed Tua, top 4 OTs gone, you feel confident in landing Jackson or Jones at 26.... and Jeudy, Lamb, or Ruggs is on the board? Maybe Shenault at 26? Now you have that flexibility to possibly afford that luxury.