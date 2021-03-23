Cap wise: Buffalo

A lot of folks here on Finheaven are rightfully concerned about the ascension of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, so I decided to take a deeper look into their future.



The first thing that I noticed is that they are heading into some serious cap problems and restructuring. They currently have 520K under the cap. Yep, not even enough to sign their rookie class. Compounding this problem is their biggest asset, Josh Allen is in his last cheap year. Next year, the Bills will either have to use their fifth year option on him (which they will), or go ahead and give him Dac Prescott money.



So... no problem, just restructure some guys? Right?



Well... not so fast. White (26), Diggs (28), and Dawkins (27) are obvious candidate, but Diggs might ask for more money during the process and White just signed his contract. Dawkins is underpaid for a Left Tackle, and all of them would likely ask for more guaranteed money... a problem.



The next few players are all older. Hughes and Addison, their edge rushers are (33) and (34) and neither is signed through next year anyway. Then Poyer and Loutelei (30) and (33)... as well as the just resigned Milano. Again, poor fits for restructuring through extensions.



Beasley 33, Hyde 31, Klein 30... this is an old and cap-strapped team.



So my next thought was... how was their draft last year. I had forgotten.

1st: None

2nd: Espenesa... a guy I liked for an edge-setter. Not a lot of pass rush. I think he had one sack last year. Shaq Lawson type.

3rd: Zach Moss... a committee back. Ick.

4th: Gabriel Davis... this one looks good. Paired with Diggs, this guy may have been their best selection.

Jake Fromm... a Kicker... a WR who went on IR, a special teamer CB



Ick...



So, an older, cap-strapped team... with a number of players due to get more money in 2022.



They'd better win now.