Carlos Hyde

Just realized the dude went over 1,000 yards, and for the first time in his career to boot. The guy had talent early in his career and was quite a runner for SF even if he fell shy of 1,000, but we all know RB's age in dog years and he just looked done last year, not even averaging 3.5 YPC with two different teams. Guys like that, especially one who wasn't dominant even as a youngster, rarely resurface in a significant role, much less have the best season of their career at age 29. Circumstances worked out in his favor and have to give him props.



I've seen a few late bloomers at the RB position the last few years, but usually those guys haven't sustained the pounding of being a full-time runner for the bulk of their career like Hyde.