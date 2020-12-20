Carolina Panthers

Stills&Landry
These guys are taking Micah if they stay ahead of us.
Those guys are 4-10 already. I could see them trying their best to beat Washington out of the WC but we would need Hou to lose out. No way they lose to the Bengals.
If they end up ahead of us then you can completely scratch Parsons off your list and focus on Smith/Chase/Waddle/trade down.
