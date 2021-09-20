 Carr Quest for Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Carr Quest for Sunday

J

jeffc12

Carr is set to have an MRI apparently tweaked his ankle in their W against the Steelers - not sure how much there is to see here but certainly could be interesting if he's unable to go .
 
kingfin23

Carr will have to be in a wheel chair not to play. Dude is tough. Like if he had what Tua has now. He 100% playing
 
Gruden he thought that ‘Carr would play’. Of course, Gruden is wrong a lot.
 
Miami 13

Josh Jacobs ‘very questionable’ to play. They have Peyton Barber and Kenyon Drake.
 
