Carr Quest for Sunday

I think Mariota is out so it would be Nathan Peterman.Who is their number two?
Mariotta - think also HurtWho is their number two?
Mariota.Who is their number two? Carr Is a tough **** he’ll have to be on crutches not to play.
Oooo god I so want to see Peterman go against your defense. X will likely set the record for most picks a game. Which is 4.
NFL Interceptions Single Game Leaders (since 1940) | Pro-Football-Reference.com1. Vernon Perry (4), 1. Dan Sandifer (4), 1. Bobby Ply (4), 1. Deron Cherry (4), 1. Bobby Dillon (4),www.pro-football-reference.com
Lol, they would coach him on throwing to the opposite side of the field as X.Oooo god I so want to see Peterman go against your defense. X will likely set the record for most picks a game. Which is 4.
