Is anybody watching this versus New England? The arm talent that Carson Wentz has is obvious. But the guy has the movement in the pocket of Deshaun Watson, without the immense escapability. Not since Michael Vick have I seen an Eagles QB run himself into so many sacks. I've seen an open receiver on a few of them....one could say its the Patriots defense but this is a common theme with him. His inconsistency has been brutal ever since his return from the ACL. Even before that he still plays football like the opposing dline is division II, not NFL.

Wentz played better in 2017 than Tannehill ever did, but sometimes it seems like Wentz is gonna have an RT like career, inconsistency that at times is circumstantial, at other times it may be on him. And their playoff berths came were sealed by the backup QB, a gutsy gunslinger of a player.
 
He was awful today. The Patriots get another gift.
 
Only on a dolphins forum would we talk bad about wentz. I’ll take him over anyone they’re going to draft.
 
Yeah, think I was pretty much right on this one. Wentz sucks now. A good TD/INT ratio and garbage yards don't make a good QB.
 
He has been very inconsistent this year but has little WR talent to work with...pretty much none and the nones are now hurt
He has Ertz and Goddert though but was really missing what D Jackson brought to the team and guys that can catch
I think they are tops in WR drops
Play-calling has not been helpful and the OL erratic
I'd take him though
 
If you don’t see the ELITE talent in wentz, I can’t help you. the eagles are a dumpster fire, as usual. They win a super bowl and list parts, especially frank reich, and they’re deteriorating. Win loss isn’t a QB stat.
 
