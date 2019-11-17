Is anybody watching this versus New England? The arm talent that Carson Wentz has is obvious. But the guy has the movement in the pocket of Deshaun Watson, without the immense escapability. Not since Michael Vick have I seen an Eagles QB run himself into so many sacks. I've seen an open receiver on a few of them....one could say its the Patriots defense but this is a common theme with him. His inconsistency has been brutal ever since his return from the ACL. Even before that he still plays football like the opposing dline is division II, not NFL.



Wentz played better in 2017 than Tannehill ever did, but sometimes it seems like Wentz is gonna have an RT like career, inconsistency that at times is circumstantial, at other times it may be on him. And their playoff berths came were sealed by the backup QB, a gutsy gunslinger of a player.