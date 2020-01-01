Cautious Optimism

I think what Flores has done with this team, that has the worst total roster that I’ve ever seen, is as impressive as what any coach we’ve had since Shula has done.

Jimmy Johnson drafted hall of famers on defense but could never get the run game fixed and was stuck with a starting to decline, and newly injury prone Marino.

Wanny was a bad game day coach and was successful with Jimmys players. The Ricky Williams trade was a great move. Ricky melted down or it could have been franchise changing.

Saban did a really good job with a not good roster. Derek Henry’s uncle is a Dolphins fan and frequented the restaurant that I worked at for 13 years. When he went to Bama for Henry’s recruiting visit, he asked Saban why he left and he said that he wanted to sign Brees and the GM (can’t remember who it was back then) signed Culpepper so he left the following off season. Saban told him that it was his intention to stay at Miami for a long time but decided to leave. Saban could have been good for us.

Every coach since, other than Cameron, has had some big moments but all had extended streaks of bad play, bad FA moves, and continued mediocrity.

These players played hard for Flores this year. Fitz is better than what any other no win team has had but the roster in its entirety has been as bad as any I’ve ever seen. 5 wins with that roster is better than anything that any of the above mentioned coaches had done.

I’m very optimistic for the future. It was a better than expected start to this rebuild but there is still a lot to do before we are regularly competitive. They have to get the young QB right and they need to get both lines exponentially better. I do love Wilkins though. I wonder if we’d have been better off with Tunsil, Minkah, and Stills. These are the positions that we need to improve the most and they were talented.

I won’t try to lie and pretend that I haven’t been excited at the beginning, or at least after the first year, of each regime we’ve had here since the 1980s but this feels different than the others.