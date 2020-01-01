Cautious Optimism

J

juicifer1269

I think what Flores has done with this team, that has the worst total roster that I’ve ever seen, is as impressive as what any coach we’ve had since Shula has done.
Jimmy Johnson drafted hall of famers on defense but could never get the run game fixed and was stuck with a starting to decline, and newly injury prone Marino.
Wanny was a bad game day coach and was successful with Jimmys players. The Ricky Williams trade was a great move. Ricky melted down or it could have been franchise changing.
Saban did a really good job with a not good roster. Derek Henry’s uncle is a Dolphins fan and frequented the restaurant that I worked at for 13 years. When he went to Bama for Henry’s recruiting visit, he asked Saban why he left and he said that he wanted to sign Brees and the GM (can’t remember who it was back then) signed Culpepper so he left the following off season. Saban told him that it was his intention to stay at Miami for a long time but decided to leave. Saban could have been good for us.
Every coach since, other than Cameron, has had some big moments but all had extended streaks of bad play, bad FA moves, and continued mediocrity.
These players played hard for Flores this year. Fitz is better than what any other no win team has had but the roster in its entirety has been as bad as any I’ve ever seen. 5 wins with that roster is better than anything that any of the above mentioned coaches had done.
I’m very optimistic for the future. It was a better than expected start to this rebuild but there is still a lot to do before we are regularly competitive. They have to get the young QB right and they need to get both lines exponentially better. I do love Wilkins though. I wonder if we’d have been better off with Tunsil, Minkah, and Stills. These are the positions that we need to improve the most and they were talented.
I won’t try to lie and pretend that I haven’t been excited at the beginning, or at least after the first year, of each regime we’ve had here since the 1980s but this feels different than the others.
 
Bundy Sanders

Bundy Sanders

Been a Fins fan since 1971. I've never seen a head coach (including the best of all time, Don Shula) do more with less than what Brian Flores did this season. Does that mean he'll continue to get over achievement from a much more talented roster? That remains to be seen, but I join you in your cautious optimism.

I haven't seen the sun shine this bright on this organization since the mid-80's. What gives me hope is how this coaching staff has gotten results from undrafted guys as well as guys who weren't performing earlier like Rowe, Gesicki, Parker, Needham & Biegel. I'm really looking forward to what the trimvirate of Grier/Allen/McKenzie will do with their wealth of picks & cap money & knowing that the days of idiotic signings like Suh/Wallace/Wheeler/Ellerbe are a thing of the past.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I have found myself at ODDS with Omar Kelley this season, mainly because he's not a fan of the team, but one thing I agree with him on is that this season is the time to judge Flores as a legit HC and not a dicw roll.

I'm satisfied with AT LEAST a .500 record neXT season, nothing less...possibly more.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Just posted some PFF grades. what I found interesting was how almost all players grades improved as the season progressed. Mot surprisingly, very few grades were good 1st 4 games. Quite a few good grades the last 5. Obviously, the 1st 4 games were still learning a system AND against 4 solid teams. As it turned out, I predicted 4-5 wins, but I didn't expect the trades of solid players, nor did I expect the number of injuries. Yeah, I'm optimistic.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

I am optimistic that Flores will coach up the team with an influx of talent. However, I am not optimistic of another year of Fitzmagic. If only he was 5 years younger... If Rosen is not the answer either, which seems to be more and more probable, then we have to address the QB position in the draft. Whoever we draft can sit for most of next year, but has got to be the answer in 2021.
 
dnespins

dnespins

what if we go 6-10 next year? is year 3 playoffs or bust? seems like now coaches are getting less time than ever. it was a great job by flores and co. to keep this group playing hard and win 5 games, but september of next year it will mean nothing.
 
