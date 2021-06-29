 CBS Coach Rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CBS Coach Rankings

16. Brian Flores (Dolphins)​

Season: 3rd with Dolphins and as HC
Career record: 15-17 (.469)
Playoff record: N/A

Miami was a feisty 5-11 in Flores' first year, then leapt to 10-6 despite an unconventional series of QB swaps in Year 2. Now the pressure's on to challenge Buffalo -- and a potentially resurgent New England -- in the AFC East. Flores has already outpaced many other Bill Belichick understudies as a HC, but we'll see if he can take the next step, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
 
I believe 16th is too low. To do what he's done with what he's had to work with, he's easily top 10 IMO.

If he's truly as good as I personally have him ranked, this team will go a few rounds into the playoffs at minimum.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
I believe 16th is too low. To do what he's done with what he's had to work with, he's easily top 10 IMO.

If he's truly as good as I personally have him ranked, this team will go a few rounds into the playoffs at minimum.
How is Green Bay’s coach as high as he is? Lol if anything this list shows that pretty much any mediocre coach can get an nfl job. Lots of mediocre coaches in the league.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
I believe 16th is too low. To do what he's done with what he's had to work with, he's easily top 10 IMO.

If he's truly as good as I personally have him ranked, this team will go a few rounds into the playoffs at minimum.
I agree!
 
Until he gets to the playoffs... and wins a game, #16 is more than fair. He is being recognized as a comer, but that he's not there yet.
 
Feverdream said:
Until he gets to the playoffs... and wins a game, #16 is more than fair. He is being recognized as a comer, but that he's not there yet.
At least we don’t have Philbin anymore who was always ranked near the bottom of the list and rightfully so.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
How is Green Bay’s coach as high as he is? Lol if anything this list shows that pretty much any mediocre coach can get an nfl job. Lots of mediocre coaches in the league.
We'll see how that "go for the FG" chode does w/o Rodgers...no way I'd rather have him than Flo...not a chance.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
At least we don’t have Philbin anymore who was always ranked near the bottom of the list and rightfully so.
I'm actually quite hopeful... I'm a Flores believer and I think he is settling in as a guy who might be with us for 15-20 years... and really, that's what the best franchises manage to do. They bring in solid people and develop continuity... I can't remember a time since Shula that we had a potentially excellent coach and an excellent GM at the same time... and let's be honest, over the last 10 years or so, Shula was NOT an excellent GM-- much like Bellichick has not been a very good judge of draft talent.
 
