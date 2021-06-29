CBS Coach Rankings

Dolph N.Fan said: At least we don’t have Philbin anymore who was always ranked near the bottom of the list and rightfully so. Click to expand...

I'm actually quite hopeful... I'm a Flores believer and I think he is settling in as a guy who might be with us for 15-20 years... and really, that's what the best franchises manage to do. They bring in solid people and develop continuity... I can't remember a time since Shula that we had a potentially excellent coach and an excellent GM at the same time... and let's be honest, over the last 10 years or so, Shula was NOT an excellent GM-- much like Bellichick has not been a very good judge of draft talent.