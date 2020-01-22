CBS mock draft Jan 22

J

jim1

FinaticalOne

FinaticalOne

If Willis dropped that far to 18, that would be a dream come true situation, but I think it's highly unlikely,
 
Geordie

Geordie

Danny said:
Don't want Delpit there.
Totally agree, if there is a prospect that's screaming bust in the first round it's him and his team mate fulton. Of course now they'll both be rookie all pros :)

Love the other two picks but Wills won't be there at 18 and we probably have to move up for Tua.
 
Fintastic17

Fintastic17

Geordie said:
Totally agree, if there is a prospect that's screaming bust in the first round it's him and his team mate fulton. Of course now they'll both be rookie all pros :)

Love the other two picks but Wills won't be there at 18 and we probably have to move up for Tua.
With Becton's stratospheric rise, someone will fall lower than previously expected. Thomas/Wills may by the grace of the gods be available at 1b which would be absolutely insane

Also, not a fan of Delpit either
 
