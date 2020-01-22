CBS mock draft Jan 22

Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
ALABAMA • JR • 6'5" / 320 LBS
The Dolphins pair Tagovailoa with his blindside protector in Wills, an overwhelmingly powerful blocker with outstanding fundamentals and good feet.
|PROJECTED TEAM
Miami
|PROSPECT RNK
8th
|POSITION RNK
1st
