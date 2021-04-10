CBS Mock - I like it

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft: Broncos move up to take Justin Fields as fifth QB in top 10 The NFL Draft could have quarterbacks taken with the top four picks for the first time in history

Edwards admits he left out Harris but he would have put him at the top of the 2nd Round to the Jets. Doh!In summary:6: Pitts18: Paye when Davis, Collins amd Jenkins are on the board36: Williams the last of the big 3 RBs50: Dickerson picked as the first centre81: J.Johnson safety from Indiana. Becomes a choice over WRs Rogers & Brown, McCrone(LB), Jones edge or Hudson (T)156: Elerson Smith edge (N.Iowa) over Brown DT, Terry (WR) Felton(slot/RB). Sample (DT) or Ball (T)231 - Tonga DT over a couple of WR Imatorbhebhe or Fitzpatrick258 - for some reason it was the chiefs pick.The first four picks are starters, Johnson could be a subpackage player. Smith is trying to win the 3rd Big Edge role over Strowbridge and Ledbetter behind Ogbah & Paye. Tonga is trying to beat our Jenkins & Jones for the 5th DT