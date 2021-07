CBS NFL - Teams rated by talent - Dolphins at #15

Ranking all 32 NFL rosters by talent heading into 2021 training camp: Tom Brady's Bucs at top, Browns No. 3 Ranking each NFL roster according to talent

The Dolphins recorded their best season since 2016 and are expected to improve again in 2021. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has an important year in front of him, but he has received some help. Apart from the talented tight end Mike Gesicki and DeVante Parker, Tagovailoa now has new speedy wide receivers in Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle . The defense led the NFL in takeaways with 29, and added a promising pass-rusher with their second first-round pick in Jaelan Phillips , and then a safety in Jevon Holland in the second round. With players like Jerome Baker Byron Jones and Xavien Howard , this defense should again be a top unit with head coach Brian Flores as the overseer.