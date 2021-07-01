 CBS NFL - Teams rated by talent - Dolphins at #15 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CBS NFL - Teams rated by talent - Dolphins at #15

Ray R

Ray R

I just read this information on the web.



It seems to be a good indication that others have seen a lot of growth in our franchise. I consider this a nice "tidbit" of information to see during this offseasons' "doldrums".
 
D

dolphinheel

I just read this information on the web.



It seems to be a good indication that others have seen a lot of growth in our franchise. I consider this a nice "tidbit" of information to see during this offseasons' "doldrums".
Link
 
andyahs

andyahs

15. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins recorded their best season since 2016 and are expected to improve again in 2021. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has an important year in front of him, but he has received some help. Apart from the talented tight end Mike Gesicki and DeVante Parker, Tagovailoa now has new speedy wide receivers in Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. The defense led the NFL in takeaways with 29, and added a promising pass-rusher with their second first-round pick in Jaelan Phillips, and then a safety in Jevon Holland in the second round. With players like Jerome Baker, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, this defense should again be a top unit with head coach Brian Flores as the overseer.

www.cbssports.com

Ranking all 32 NFL rosters by talent heading into 2021 training camp: Tom Brady's Bucs at top, Browns No. 3

Ranking each NFL roster according to talent
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
Ray R

Ray R

15. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins recorded their best season since 2016 and are expected to improve again in 2021. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has an important year in front of him, but he has received some help. Apart from the talented tight end Mike Gesicki and DeVante Parker, Tagovailoa now has new speedy wide receivers in Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. The defense led the NFL in takeaways with 29, and added a promising pass-rusher with their second first-round pick in Jaelan Phillips, and then a safety in Jevon Holland in the second round. With players like Jerome Baker, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, this defense should again be a top unit with head coach Brian Flores as the overseer.

www.cbssports.com

Ranking all 32 NFL rosters by talent heading into 2021 training camp: Tom Brady's Bucs at top, Browns No. 3

Ranking each NFL roster according to talent
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
Thanks, I could not get it posted.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Come on now. I'm two decades away, but remember the "Mod Squad".

One black.....one white......one blond.... Lol
Yea, I remember the "mod squad".

It was amateurish and overstated and without meaning, and those were its good points - LOL
 
Mach2

Mach2

Yea, I remember the "mod squad".

It was amateurish and overstated and without meaning, and those were its good points - LOL
It was no "Barney Miller", that's for sure........

Given the context of early 70s television, when you had 4 whole channels, with one being PBS, we didn't have much choice.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,756
Reaction score
1,213
It is a fair rating at this time of the year. It will always be about Tua, health, Waddle/Fuller and if our 2nd year guys take the next step. We probably have one of the highest potential/ceiling.
 
