CBS on Russell Wilson in Miami

DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
There's a reason the Dolphins have been linked to Deshaun Watson, and there's at least a small reason coach Brian Flores felt the need to use Ryan Fitzpatrick as a "relief pitcher" for rookie Tua Tagovailoa in 2020. Miami isn't yet sold on its long-term QB plans. The 'Phins have plenty of money. They have lots of draft capital. They have Tua to dangle in trade talks. Wilson, meanwhile, seems like a safe bet to sign off on a potential move to Miami, which is a far cry from Seattle in terms of weather but also boasts a roster ready to compete in 2021 and beyond. Can't you just see Russ in the Dolphins jersey now?


www.cbssports.com

Russell Wilson trade rumors: Ranking 13 logical suitors, including Cowboys, Dolphins and Patriots

If Seattle were ever to entertain offers for the star QB, here's who'd likely be calling
www.cbssports.com
 
K

Kev7

Nothing to see here. These Wilson rumors are dying hard as a result of thousands of beat writers and analysts all sitting home and trying to push a narrative for clicks. Hawks aren’t trading Russell unless some desperate jabroni calls up offering 7 firsts
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Don't bother trying. Most people on this site are not willing to trade anything reasonable for ANY QB in the league.

I mentioned signing Brady last year and a bunch of people made fun of me saying he was washed up and would never do anything again.

I mentioned trading for Aaron Rodgers in his prime and most thought 2 first round picks was too much. Don't even bother asking. The only way they will be happy is if we sign Ryan Fitzpatrick to the league minimum and he gets us a superbowl win.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Digital

Digital

foozool13 said:
Sign me up immediately.


ROFL! I remember those commercials, I remember that one take mentality Dan had, and the comic genius of releasing that outttake. Still not sure it wasn't scripted though! Zubaz!
 
Digital

Digital

Thanks @DuderinoN703 for this. It seems unlikely that Seattle will let Wilson leave, and I'd be surprised if he wanted to leave. There are few franchises in the NFL with as much long-term viability as Seattle has endured under Pete Carroll during Russell Wilson's tenure. But he is a great QB, and already comfortable producing behind a poor OL.
 
1

1972forever

Wilson played at NC State before transferring to Wisconsin in his final college season. I think Carolina would be a better option for him if he is traded. He will be 33 years old next season and even though he is still an excellent QB, I would hate to see the Dolphins trade Tua and at least 2 first round picks for Wilson.
Washington and Carolina should be the teams looking to see if Wilson is available in a trade but not the Dolphins.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
The real question is if RW was traded, what would you be willing to give up. Personally I would give them the same and a bit more than what people would be willing to give up for DW.

Tua
#3
#18
2021 3rd round pick
2022 1st round pick
2022 5th round pick

Premium players come at a premium.
 
RENT

RENT

InTUAtive
illscriptures said:
The real question is if RW was traded, what would you be willing to give up. Personally I would give them the same and a bit more than what people would be willing to give up for DW.

Tua
#3
#18
2021 3rd round pick
2022 1st round pick
2022 5th round pick

Premium players come at a premium.

Not me no
 
