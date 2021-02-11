CBS on Russell Wilson in Miami

Don't bother trying. Most people on this site are not willing to trade anything reasonable for ANY QB in the league.



I mentioned signing Brady last year and a bunch of people made fun of me saying he was washed up and would never do anything again.



I mentioned trading for Aaron Rodgers in his prime and most thought 2 first round picks was too much. Don't even bother asking. The only way they will be happy is if we sign Ryan Fitzpatrick to the league minimum and he gets us a superbowl win.