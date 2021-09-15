CBS opts for Cowboys/Chargers over Bills/Dolphins

Dolph N.Fan
So Miami’s game moves to FOX and will hardly be shown to anyone. And FOX is sending their F team to the Dolphins/Bills game.
how does that even happen?
A couple years back FOX and CBS were allowed to trade games regardless of conference affiliation. Both networks protect a select amount of their games from being poached from each other and from being flexed to NBC on Sunday night. I think (I’m not sure about this), FOX and CBS alternate weeks in which one can swap one of their games with the other for a non protected game.how does that even happen?
doesn't at least one NFC team have to be playing for it to be on Fox?
cool, thanks.
I’m guessing FOX left Dallas/Chargers unprotected and CBS took it and gave them Buffalo/Miami instead of New England/Jets lol
Same here….I’m kind of glad the game moves to FOX , because I think the F CBS announce team is Beth Mowins by herself. No thanks.cool, thanks.
i totally missed all that.
i'm still back when cbs was all afc and fox was all nfc.
back when Mad Dog was doing the games on radio, i would listen to WQAM and turn the tv sound off.Same here….I’m kind of glad the game moves to FOX , because I think the F CBS announce team is Beth Mowins by herself. No thanks.