 CBS opts for Cowboys/Chargers over Bills/Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CBS opts for Cowboys/Chargers over Bills/Dolphins

circumstances said:
how does that even happen?

doesn't at least one NFC team have to be playing for it to be on Fox?
A couple years back FOX and CBS were allowed to trade games regardless of conference affiliation. Both networks protect a select amount of their games from being poached from each other and from being flexed to NBC on Sunday night. I think (I’m not sure about this), FOX and CBS alternate weeks in which one can swap one of their games with the other for a non protected game.

I’m guessing FOX left Dallas/Chargers unprotected and CBS took it and gave them Buffalo/Miami instead of New England/Jets lol
 
Last edited:
Dolph N.Fan said:
A couple years back FOX and CBS were allowed to trade games regardless of conference affiliation. Both networks protect a select amount of their games from being poached from each other and from being flexed to NBC on Sunday night. I think (I’m not sure about this). FOX and CBS alternate weeks in which one can swap one of their games with the other for a non protected game.

I’m guessing FOX left Dallas/Chargers unprotected and CBS took it and gave them Buffalo/Miami instead of New England/Jets lol
cool, thanks.

i totally missed all that.

i'm still back when cbs was all afc and fox was all nfc.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Same here….I’m kind of glad the game moves to FOX , because I think the F CBS announce team is Beth Mowins by herself. No thanks.
back when Mad Dog was doing the games on radio, i would listen to WQAM and turn the tv sound off.

won't be doing that with jimmy cefalo.
 
