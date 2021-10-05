CBS Picks for Week #5 - Comment About Dolphins

Michigan Mike
Not really looking at the picks for anything we don't already know will happen this weekend but his quote about his pick for the Dolphins last week is entertaining in a twisted way.
Best pick: Last week, I predicted that the Dolphins would score 17 points and lose to the Colts and guess what happened? The Dolphins scored exactly 17 points and lost to the Colts. Now, did I know that Miami's offense was going to fall flat on its face for the better part of three quarters? Of course I did. I mean, have you watched this team play? The Dolphins offense didn't work when Tua Tagovailoa was running it so there was a zero percent chance that it was going to work with Jacoby Brissett running it. Also, the Dolphins currently have two offensive coordinators which is like having two girlfriends who know about each other and also hate each other: You can try to convince yourself that it's going to work, but trust me, it's not going to work.
