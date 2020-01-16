Ceiling and floor...

For lack of better terms, what attributes make for high upside and high floor for college prospects? Im mainly looking at DBs, WRs, Edge and QBs but if you'd like to give your opinion for different position groups, feel free to do so.



For example, I'd think that accurate QBs who process information quickly make for very safe bets, while arm strength and mobility will give guys a higher ceiling.



For WRs, great hands and short area qickness will practically assure you to get a useful player, while top speed and leaping ability could really land a top guy.



DBs who process info very quickly are almost certain to find a decent role on your defense, while all other metrics make up the bulk of how great they came become. IMO



Edge Im really not sure but Im feel like to get a top guy, he absolutely needs to test well, needs to be explosive.



Those are just quick off the top of my head examples, Im really interested to know what you guys think.