Celebrating Perfection 1972 - 2022

Cannot believe this is the 50th Anniversary.
Attended my first live game at the Orange Bowl in 1972 after becoming a fan the day Don Shula was hired. We beat the Patriots 52-0 that day.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Plans for The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi
The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of events as part of the team’s 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi.
www.miamidolphins.com