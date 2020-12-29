 Chan Gailey declines to comment on 2021 and more information | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chan Gailey declines to comment on 2021 and more information

Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,871
Reaction score
9,760
Don't believe Chan Gailey or your eyes. Believe all the fruit bats posting on the internet these days.

Damn that Ahkmed looked good Saturday.

Damn that Ahkmed looked good Saturday.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,871
Reaction score
9,760
Joeb9 said:
He was proved wrong about joe last year before him and tua faced off and he still thinks tuas better lol. Denial at its finest.
Click to expand...

Ain't nothing been proven yet. Except the LShoe gimp has a long road ahead of him to play football again. Sounds familiar....
 
RobertHorry

RobertHorry

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,510
Reaction score
1,785
Lol when people said Ahmed should start and Gaskin should be cut or regulated to 3rd down duties. Lmaooooooo.

But Herbert?? Why is he getting so many TDS :((((

Gailey said it plain and simple. BALL CONTROL offense. Limit mistakes. Don't beat yourself up and take what the defense is giving you. Usually in the NFL that leads to victories IF your defense is good.

Whats the point of trying to air it out 40 times a game?
 
