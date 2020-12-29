Chan Gailey declines to comment on 2021 and more information

Lol when people said Ahmed should start and Gaskin should be cut or regulated to 3rd down duties. Lmaooooooo.But Herbert?? Why is he getting so many TDS(((Gailey said it plain and simple. BALL CONTROL offense. Limit mistakes. Don't beat yourself up and take what the defense is giving you. Usually in the NFL that leads to victories IF your defense is good.Whats the point of trying to air it out 40 times a game?