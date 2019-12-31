Chan Gailey led teams against New England during Brian Flores employment

ANMoore

Second String
These stats could be totally irrelevant in a number of different ways - but I find this OC hire head scratching and I just thought I would look at possible connections.

here are the stats of Chan Gailey led offenses against NE during his time w/ Buffalo and New York.

why does this matter? Our head coach of course belonged to these NE defenses. Maybe there is zero correlation, but interesting to look.


*the point totals reflect the game score, not solely offense

2010

Game 1: 30 points scored and 374 yards

Game 2: 3 points scored and 7 turnovers

2011

Game 1: 34 points scored and 448 yards

Game 2: 21 points scored and 402 yards

2012

Game 1: 28 points scored and 438 yards

Game 2: 31 points scored and 481 yards


2015

Game 1: 23 points scored and 372 yards

Game 2: 26 points scored and 428 yards


2016

Game 1: 17 points scored and 333 yards

Game 2: 3 points scored and 229 yards

totally irrelevant? Likely. Interesting though how Gailey has a track record of good performances against the NE defense that Flores comes from.
 
DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
I think Flores is a bug delegator. When a problem arises with his assistants and it sways a way he isn't fond of he moves on. I'm not sure what the point of contention was with O'Shea but I'm willing to bet Oden was Minkah related.

On a side note Id love to know if Googs is just a major douchebag. He seems like a respected coach who has had success but is always one and done or has short stints. Just something I've been wondering about.
 
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
I see two 3 point games in 10 games. That’s not very good. Even this broken down 2019 team only did that ones this year and that’s in 16 games
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Its small ball to be sure, but Gailey was always well respected. Its looking pretty obvious that Flores wants to run the ball, have a more conservative, but effective offense. Odd hire, considering O'Shea seemed to be growing into the offense and Gailey's been away from the game for awhile.
 
deester11

deester11

Scout Team
While this hire is odd on the surface, I'm thinking this is at least an attempt to bring continuity and stability to the offense. Unfortunately, Chan has led a few of my teams...he's a virus. (kidding). He was Georgia Tech's coach for about 6 years and if nothing else you could count on .500 w/l and nothing more. I will say that the offense was vanilla at best, but could often run the ball pretty well. Ok. That's my positive.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Could be Something ?

After years of going up against Gailey you'd have to think if Flores is even half as talented as we hope that he by all means knows what Chan brings to the table. Not something he has a feeling or hunch about or statistical research on the in guy at the moment but actual head to head confrontations for years. And IMO thats a huge plus....
 
Ray R

Ray R

Finheaven VIP
I feel this was an exceptionally appropriate post.

It uses stats over a significant time period to show the results of an offense against a defense.

It is clear to me that Flores had his hands full against this mans offenses and I can see why Flores would like him as an OC.
 
