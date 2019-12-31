Chan Gailey led teams against New England during Brian Flores employment

These stats could be totally irrelevant in a number of different ways - but I find this OC hire head scratching and I just thought I would look at possible connections.



here are the stats of Chan Gailey led offenses against NE during his time w/ Buffalo and New York.



why does this matter? Our head coach of course belonged to these NE defenses. Maybe there is zero correlation, but interesting to look.





*the point totals reflect the game score, not solely offense



2010



Game 1: 30 points scored and 374 yards



Game 2: 3 points scored and 7 turnovers



2011



Game 1: 34 points scored and 448 yards



Game 2: 21 points scored and 402 yards



2012



Game 1: 28 points scored and 438 yards



Game 2: 31 points scored and 481 yards





2015



Game 1: 23 points scored and 372 yards



Game 2: 26 points scored and 428 yards





2016



Game 1: 17 points scored and 333 yards



Game 2: 3 points scored and 229 yards



totally irrelevant? Likely. Interesting though how Gailey has a track record of good performances against the NE defense that Flores comes from.