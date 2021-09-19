 Chan Gailey must be watching and saying... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chan Gailey must be watching and saying...

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Chan: With less weapons I could call better plays.

Source: In 2000 to 2020 Dolphins rank an average of 28th league in scoring except three times. 2000, 2001, and 2020. All offenses coached by Chan. Ranked 9th 2000, 7th in 2001, top 10 for a large portion of 2020, and no lower than 14.
 
Is he saying that from his wheel chair? the guy is like borderline geriatric.
 
Yeah. I am having severe concerns about Flores's penchant to promote from within. I don't know if it's because no one else decent was available or if he likes to give his coaches a chance, but our OL play and offensive playcalling are holding us back, big time! Players aren't getting better, and our offense is as stagnant as ever. Flores needs to make some changes here, ASAP, if he can.
 
Michael Scott said:
Chan sucks and so do the 2 clowns we have now.

I love Flo but he cannot put an offensive staff together.
We need a reporter to ask what the two clowns are doing. What is their role ? Why is there two? With two you should be 200 percent . We literally are better off hitting circle on madden
 
I honestly don’t remember, why was it Flores parted ways with O’Shea? I think there were rumors the players found it too complicated? Maybe it‘s just my memory being off, but I thought the offense towards the end of 2019 looked creative and innovative and was moving the ball, especially given the lack of talent.
 
Beach Bum said:
Yeah. I am having severe concerns about Flores's penchant to promote from within. I don't know if it's because no one else decent was available or if he likes to give his coaches a chance, but our OL play and offensive playcalling are holding us back, big time! Players aren't getting better, and our offense is as stagnant as ever. Flores needs to make some changes here, ASAP, if he can.
Flo is having this team's offense run like the New England offense not realizing you do things differently on a team that has had the same system for over 20 years than you would do on a team that has no building blocks whatsoever.

Flo had the right idea bringing in an experienced guy like Chan for the offense last year, and had the complete wrong idea to sour that relationship and sandbag that OC with a QB he wasn't onboard with playing and wasn't expected to play last year when he was hired (Tua's "redshirt" season).

I would love this team to have a Buddy Ryan/Mike Ditka situation where we had an offensive guy brought in and basically given autonomy from what Flores wants on offense, because the guy has screwed up nearly ever decision he could have made on that side of the ball.
 
Chan got far too much blame. He played conservative with Tua, because he saw what Tua was like in practice. It's not because he was purposefully sabotaging the offense.

He played within the limitations of the players he was given. It was a fine decision to move on from Gailey, but then Grier/Flores chose two coaches with zero experience. Made no sense then and still makes no sense now.
 
Delvin said:
Chan got far too much blame. He played conservative with Tua, because he saw what Tua was like in practice. It's not because he was purposefully sabotaging the offense.

He played within the limitations of the players he was given. It was a fine decision to move on from Gailey, but then Grier/Flores chose two coaches with zero experience. Made no sense then and still makes no sense now.
How much did Flores choose and how much of it was guys not wanting to come here? Nobody wants to risk their career on a guy whose gonna undercut them and expect things to be run the Patriot way without the Patriots players or 20+ years of stability.
 
Delvin said:
Chan got far too much blame. He played conservative with Tua, because he saw what Tua was like in practice. It's not because he was purposefully sabotaging the offense.

He played within the limitations of the players he was given. It was a fine decision to move on from Gailey, but then Grier/Flores chose two coaches with zero experience. Made no sense then and still makes no sense now.
Fans fall in love with players more than they do coaches. They’d rather blame coaches. There were lots of physical and mental problems out there today. I don’t think the coaches are putting in plays that allow free rushers and end in dropped passes. Plenty of blame to go around.
 
