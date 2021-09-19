Chan Gailey must be watching and saying...

Beach Bum said: Yeah. I am having severe concerns about Flores's penchant to promote from within. I don't know if it's because no one else decent was available or if he likes to give his coaches a chance, but our OL play and offensive playcalling are holding us back, big time! Players aren't getting better, and our offense is as stagnant as ever. Flores needs to make some changes here, ASAP, if he can. Click to expand...

Flo is having this team's offense run like the New England offense not realizing you do things differently on a team that has had the same system for over 20 years than you would do on a team that has no building blocks whatsoever.Flo had the right idea bringing in an experienced guy like Chan for the offense last year, and had the complete wrong idea to sour that relationship and sandbag that OC with a QB he wasn't onboard with playing and wasn't expected to play last year when he was hired (Tua's "redshirt" season).I would love this team to have a Buddy Ryan/Mike Ditka situation where we had an offensive guy brought in and basically given autonomy from what Flores wants on offense, because the guy has screwed up nearly ever decision he could have made on that side of the ball.