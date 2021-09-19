Chan Gailey must be watching and saying...

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Chan: With less weapons I could call better plays.
Source: In 2000 to 2020 Dolphins rank an average of 28th league in scoring except three times. 2000, 2001, and 2020. All offenses coached by Chan. Ranked 9th 2000, 7th in 2001, top 10 for a large portion of 2020, and no lower than 14.
