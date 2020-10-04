Chan Gailey‘a 1950’s offense??

I was caught up in the Minchew Mania, he was balling and right up with Russel as stats leaders every week. Getting to see him play Miami, and lose some of the shine, I realize the “magic” is simply complete some long balls. And to do that, you have to throw some. And get lucky that the guys will make some catches. Minchew and the Dolphins were running the same offense, basically, except Jacksonville was making some great downfield plays along with the high percentage dink and dunk. I think Fitz and all of them at that level can step up and make the throws. You have to call the play and make it a part of your offense or there is zero magic. You have to challenge.