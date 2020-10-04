Chan Gailey‘a 1950’s offense??

risskybzns
Rookie
- Joined
- Oct 1, 2018
- Messages
- 37
- Reaction score
- 86
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Boca Raton
Obviously to a Tua has to play soon but what good is it if we’re going to have Chan Gailey calling the offense that’s a throwback To Bart Starr and Johnny Unitas. We went up against the worst pest defense in the league and could only complete Dink passes. And still no running game.
The reality is no matter how good Flores might be unless we address the coordinators on both sides of the ball, even with improved personnel we are going to still be terrible.
The reality is no matter how good Flores might be unless we address the coordinators on both sides of the ball, even with improved personnel we are going to still be terrible.