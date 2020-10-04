Chan Gailey‘a 1950’s offense??

Obviously to a Tua has to play soon but what good is it if we’re going to have Chan Gailey calling the offense that’s a throwback To Bart Starr and Johnny Unitas. We went up against the worst pest defense in the league and could only complete Dink passes. And still no running game.
The reality is no matter how good Flores might be unless we address the coordinators on both sides of the ball, even with improved personnel we are going to still be terrible.
 
Excellent point.
 
The question is do we take two steps back first? The playbook might not be wide open for him. Might be 3-4 weeks (assume he plays next week), before you can open things up.
I will say this, RF did nothing to justify keeping his job. Stats do not lie. They should have marched up and down the field.
 
I was caught up in the Minchew Mania, he was balling and right up with Russel as stats leaders every week. Getting to see him play Miami, and lose some of the shine, I realize the “magic” is simply complete some long balls. And to do that, you have to throw some. And get lucky that the guys will make some catches. Minchew and the Dolphins were running the same offense, basically, except Jacksonville was making some great downfield plays along with the high percentage dink and dunk. I think Fitz and all of them at that level can step up and make the throws. You have to call the play and make it a part of your offense or there is zero magic. You have to challenge.
 
The run out of shotgun on 3rd and 3 inside the 20 on that one drive was the turning point of the game. The run did OK on that drive but we were cutting them underneath. It was a low percentage play for a chance to convert.....too arrogant a call IMO.
 
Nail and head. This is what they showed us. Fitz's ball placement was all over the shop, there were at least 3 other throws that should have been intercepted, we generated almost zero YAC because often it took a great catch by the receiver to make the completion. There's also something going on with the lack of downfield attempts, clearly there has been a plan to hide Fitz aging arm strength.
 
Lmao at blaming the OC because our qb has a noodle.. the league has seen he can't push the ball past 30 yards with any zip.. they will continue to sit inside the hashes when we get to the redzone.. the schemes are fine.. execution is low.. the best wr at getting space quick has almost zero cohesiveness with the qb.
 
Possibly but also Preston Williams is giving us jack squat, Ford is a Jag and Grant has always been inconsistent. It’s tough out there right now.
 
I tend to agree, I think Fitz is the bigger problem. He’s had 2 really bad games now, one pick today was a tip but the other was awful. I don’t spring for the all 22 but I’d love to look at it. Quinn kept saying there were other open options and Fitz chose the shorter. I know on that terrible pick vs NE he had Gesicki on the left wide open for a big gainer.
 
You should watch the all-22 before you start critizing. That would add a lot more credibility to your post.
 
Well that’s what I said but on my NE comment the 3 ypc guys (Alf) saw the same thing. Just had to take Quinn’s word for it today, not sure if he’s right but he mentioned it 2 or 3 times. On one of the 3Rd and shorts it did look like Hollins was running wide open further down the field.
 
