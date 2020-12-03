Chan Gailey’s assessment of Dolphins QB play explains a lot

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
18,642
Reaction score
10,681
Location
Columbus, OH
One of the more interesting criticisms for Gailey is that he calls ‘better’ plays for Ryan Fitzpatrick than he does for Tagovailoa. The Dolphins’ game script from Week 12 against the Jets seems to indicate that each quarterback’s ideal offense looks different than the other’s — the Dolphins ran Run-Pass Option concepts on approximately half of their first 15 plays from scrimmage against the Jets; a clear nod to a game script that was built to favor Tagovailoa’s strengths.
Click to expand...


www.yahoo.com

Chan Gailey’s assessment of Dolphins QB play explains a lot

Chan Gailey's assessment of Dolphins QB play explains a lot
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom