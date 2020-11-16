Chance we run the table guys…

FINOMINAL

FINOMINAL

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
1,729
Reaction score
743
Even the mighty Chiefs are within our sights with X defending, and the cohesion we could develop in the next couple of games. I’m liking our chances THIS season. Liking those Houston picks, because ours are going down the draft board.
 
FINOMINAL

FINOMINAL

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
1,729
Reaction score
743
Not really fearing the Broncos, the Jets, the Bengals, the Chiefs, yes still, the Patriots, NO, the Vegas Raiders and not the Allen throw it to Aqua ALLEN!
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,047
Reaction score
20,045
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
The NFL is on notice the Dolphins are back, we're not just going to be contending for playoff spots we're gonna be contending for Super Bowls. The AFC East goes through Miami. This is just the beginning, give Tua the rest of the year and next year he'll really take off especially with some more weapons and a run game.
 
Fins4Ever&Ever

Fins4Ever&Ever

"Deep Threat"
Joined
Sep 7, 2010
Messages
4,838
Reaction score
633
4 Easy Games, 3 Tougher Games. All winnable, but will be in tough vs Las Vegas, KC and Buffalo.

Now with that said, the Chiefs have looked VERY beatable by average teams lately so no longer afraid of that game. They can take that one down, just got to pressure Mahomes.

Las Vegas will be determined by how well the Raiders are playing at that point. Right now they are going good and will be 6-3. That could change in a few weeks. So right now that game lines up as a tougher one but could not be in time.

The Bills is easily the HARD game, HOWEVER, it is Week #17 and the Bills could very likely have the division wrapped up and be really a nothing game for them. It could also be an important game for Miami to get in the playoffs OR secure the wildcard spot they already have. The Bills won't lie down though but it changes the complex of the game if this plays out like it probably will. With that said, don't rule out a 1 game playoff for the AFC EAST title! Either way, we win in these scenario's and go to the playoffs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom