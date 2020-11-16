Chance we run the table guys…

4 Easy Games, 3 Tougher Games. All winnable, but will be in tough vs Las Vegas, KC and Buffalo.



Now with that said, the Chiefs have looked VERY beatable by average teams lately so no longer afraid of that game. They can take that one down, just got to pressure Mahomes.



Las Vegas will be determined by how well the Raiders are playing at that point. Right now they are going good and will be 6-3. That could change in a few weeks. So right now that game lines up as a tougher one but could not be in time.



The Bills is easily the HARD game, HOWEVER, it is Week #17 and the Bills could very likely have the division wrapped up and be really a nothing game for them. It could also be an important game for Miami to get in the playoffs OR secure the wildcard spot they already have. The Bills won't lie down though but it changes the complex of the game if this plays out like it probably will. With that said, don't rule out a 1 game playoff for the AFC EAST title! Either way, we win in these scenario's and go to the playoffs.