Chances of Dolphins Free Agents returning?

I think we're looking to keep Ted Karras and it is basically treading-water salary cap year, so his "show me" 1 year contract upgrade may be affordable. I have hope we re-sign Karras. Sanders was signed to an extension. I'm sure we're working hard to re-sign Ogbah, who we absolutely need. After that I'd say Gesicki would be next followed by Baker, and that one really depends on how we view him internally.



Gotta admit, the Van Noy release surprised me. That's one hybrid OLB/DE we need to find in the draft, and I have to wonder about trying to replace both LB's at the same time. Might make us less likely to move on from Baker ... but not really sure what it says about aggressively re-signing him either. Clearly the LB run defending was still lacking, and that's one of Baker's weak spots--although he did improve in 2020. Still, if Van Noy's 6 sacks in 13 games wasn't enough to stop us from pulling the rip cord after one year of a very lucrative 4-year guaranteed money contract ... not sure what that says about re-investing in a less productive LB looking to make bank off potential.



Hard choices. Can't really complain about the moves thus far. The FA's who came in were effective for a change. The draft picks were exceptionally young and flashed potential even if they're not the finished article yet. Coach Flo finally delivered on his reputation as a defensive coach brought in to build a dominating defense. X filled his potential. Byron Jones did his role of being a lock down CB and funneling targets towards X to allow him to become a takeaway monster. So ... I guess the front office has earned some faith from us, wouldn't you say?