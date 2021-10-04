Change needed (GM/Coach) before next season

lotion
No way we can let these guys spend the largest salary cap in the league next year.
Flores has gone through what 4 OCs now? Grier has no eye for talent - watched the drafts come and go with idiotic picks.
Why would you hand either of these guys the checkbook - does our cap position next year make us attractive for a new GM/Coach? It should right the point I don't see why we'd trust either of these guys with that much responsibility.
