Change needed (GM/Coach) before next season

No way we can let these guys spend the largest salary cap in the league next year.

Flores has gone through what 4 OCs now? Grier has no eye for talent - watched the drafts come and go with idiotic picks.

Why would you hand either of these guys the checkbook - does our cap position next year make us attractive for a new GM/Coach? It should right the point I don't see why we'd trust either of these guys with that much responsibility.
 
There are 25 other threads already covering this and saying what you’re saying
Yet you needed to start another thread to bait attention for yourself
 
Why because we can't win with a backup QB. What did NE do when Cassell was QB? Did they fire Belicheat and the GM. Stop with this annoying chit. Only thing I do agree with is finding a new OC. This guy is making Flores look bad. This OC still don't know how to use Waddle. I understand Flores hired him but the Market is kinda weak right now, but I will like to fire the OC tomorrow and see what Flores can do
 
NE won 11 games with Cassell. Not sure what you're trying to say there.
 
Well, I think both could be on the hot seat next season. Still a lit of evaluating to do, but Flores has earned a little time. Last year we were talking about coach of the year in regards to Flores.
 
Some will say that threads like this suck, that obviously they won't get fired now, etc., but I think this is actually healthy. Team sucks, people realize they got sold a bill of goods a couple of years ago, and need to let ownership know they don't like it. Team monitors social media, and the message will filter up to the top in some fashion.
 
