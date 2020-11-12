Changing of the guard...will 2020 QB class lead the way?

Just look at the next 4 games...



Tua vs Herbert

Tua vs Lock

Tua vs Darnold

Tua vs Burrow





Then what hopefully turns into this generations Brady v Manning, Tua will welcome Mahomes into his house hopefully riding a nice win streak.



My goodness I cannot think of another time not only for so many exciting young QBs playing, on top of a lot of direct comparisons with the same draft class.





Let the debates begin, I know there were a lot of Herbert guys on this board. He is playing well but in my opinion he is what he was in college. A big time numbers guy not a big time closer. Great to have in fantasy but is basically a more athletic Phillip Rivers. He will be consistent but won’t drive them over the top. I had him at #2 behind Tua (I had and still have reservations about Burrow) . Glad to see him succeed so far but don’t think he will share that success this week, he is athletic but not big time elusive I see those angles that Murray overcame being closed with Herbert leading to sacks or short gains with big hits.



Lock thinks he better than he is, big arm, big talent but not a great QB. Saw him at Mizzou for three years never was great when they needed him to be. Has sucked when the game matters and surges in the 4th to look good on the stat sheet. Has tons of talent around him and still is wildly inconsistent. But the game is in Denver so let’s see if they like high effect hurts the game plan.



Darnold sucks lol, more importantly the Jets suck. Just keep disciplined and that game should be a good chance to build momentum.



Tua v Burrow, I have reservations about Burrow I can detail if wanted. But how exciting is the top 2 QBs going head to head year ONE. Burrow is making chicken salad out of chicken ****. But he plays to contact a lot so let Ogbah and Lawson eat and get after the ball. Tua would have won the showdown last year (on one leg btw) if Jeudy doesn’t drop two TD passes. Should be some extra juice for this game. Don’t think Tua is a guy who would call out people and proclaim a chip on his shoulder, but I think he wants Burrow bad and show regardless of injury he was QB1.



Let the games begin!!!!