Changing of the guard...will 2020 QB class lead the way?

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,648
Reaction score
2,629
Just look at the next 4 games...

Tua vs Herbert
Tua vs Lock
Tua vs Darnold
Tua vs Burrow


Then what hopefully turns into this generations Brady v Manning, Tua will welcome Mahomes into his house hopefully riding a nice win streak.

My goodness I cannot think of another time not only for so many exciting young QBs playing, on top of a lot of direct comparisons with the same draft class.


Let the debates begin, I know there were a lot of Herbert guys on this board. He is playing well but in my opinion he is what he was in college. A big time numbers guy not a big time closer. Great to have in fantasy but is basically a more athletic Phillip Rivers. He will be consistent but won’t drive them over the top. I had him at #2 behind Tua (I had and still have reservations about Burrow) . Glad to see him succeed so far but don’t think he will share that success this week, he is athletic but not big time elusive I see those angles that Murray overcame being closed with Herbert leading to sacks or short gains with big hits.

Lock thinks he better than he is, big arm, big talent but not a great QB. Saw him at Mizzou for three years never was great when they needed him to be. Has sucked when the game matters and surges in the 4th to look good on the stat sheet. Has tons of talent around him and still is wildly inconsistent. But the game is in Denver so let’s see if they like high effect hurts the game plan.

Darnold sucks lol, more importantly the Jets suck. Just keep disciplined and that game should be a good chance to build momentum.

Tua v Burrow, I have reservations about Burrow I can detail if wanted. But how exciting is the top 2 QBs going head to head year ONE. Burrow is making chicken salad out of chicken ****. But he plays to contact a lot so let Ogbah and Lawson eat and get after the ball. Tua would have won the showdown last year (on one leg btw) if Jeudy doesn’t drop two TD passes. Should be some extra juice for this game. Don’t think Tua is a guy who would call out people and proclaim a chip on his shoulder, but I think he wants Burrow bad and show regardless of injury he was QB1.

Let the games begin!!!!
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
3,117
Reaction score
4,401
I'm not sure that the class of 2000 will lead the way, but they will definitely be part of the answer.

We are a position in time where there are a LOT of older QBs about to transition into retirement, more than is usual I think... especially players who have been stellar. It's going to be a lot of fun to watch.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,090
Reaction score
4,913
dolfan91 said:
If Tua develops into the all world QB at the pro level, he was at the college level. They'll be lots of happy Miami fans and lots of miserable NFL fans.
Click to expand...
I agree. Tua could be talked about with Wilson, Mahomes, Murray and Jackson as one of the best NFL quarterbacks.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
65,577
Reaction score
17,156
Location
richmond va
Give me tua

I’d probably take him over every damn qb in the league off what he showed me last week.

it projects that well imo.

give me tua you can have the field
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
37,239
Reaction score
50,212
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I'd say several younger QB's are about to lead the NFL for the next 10 to 15 years while there are a few great "older" QB's that are in their last few seasons. I feel good we have one of the good young QB's that has the talent to lead us to great things.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,397
Reaction score
3,297
Age
67
Location
Miami
hoops said:
Give me tua

I’d probably take him over every damn qb in the league off what he showed me last week.

it projects that well imo.

give me tua you can have the field
Click to expand...
It is difficult to look at 2 games in the NFL and determine he will be the best QB in the NFL going forward. While I am happy that he is the QB of the Dolphins. If I was allowed to pick any QB in the league today to be my QB for the next 10 years, I would take Mahomes and not think twice about it.
‘Hopefully Tua will someday reach the level of play in the NFL that Mahomes has already achieved.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,573
Reaction score
6,539
Dolphinator530 said:
Just look at the next 4 games...

Tua vs Herbert
Tua vs Lock
Tua vs Darnold
Tua vs Burrow


Then what hopefully turns into this generations Brady v Manning, Tua will welcome Mahomes into his house hopefully riding a nice win streak.

My goodness I cannot think of another time not only for so many exciting young QBs playing, on top of a lot of direct comparisons with the same draft class.


Let the debates begin, I know there were a lot of Herbert guys on this board. He is playing well but in my opinion he is what he was in college. A big time numbers guy not a big time closer. Great to have in fantasy but is basically a more athletic Phillip Rivers. He will be consistent but won’t drive them over the top. I had him at #2 behind Tua (I had and still have reservations about Burrow) . Glad to see him succeed so far but don’t think he will share that success this week, he is athletic but not big time elusive I see those angles that Murray overcame being closed with Herbert leading to sacks or short gains with big hits.

Lock thinks he better than he is, big arm, big talent but not a great QB. Saw him at Mizzou for three years never was great when they needed him to be. Has sucked when the game matters and surges in the 4th to look good on the stat sheet. Has tons of talent around him and still is wildly inconsistent. But the game is in Denver so let’s see if they like high effect hurts the game plan.

Darnold sucks lol, more importantly the Jets suck. Just keep disciplined and that game should be a good chance to build momentum.

Tua v Burrow, I have reservations about Burrow I can detail if wanted. But how exciting is the top 2 QBs going head to head year ONE. Burrow is making chicken salad out of chicken ****. But he plays to contact a lot so let Ogbah and Lawson eat and get after the ball. Tua would have won the showdown last year (on one leg btw) if Jeudy doesn’t drop two TD passes. Should be some extra juice for this game. Don’t think Tua is a guy who would call out people and proclaim a chip on his shoulder, but I think he wants Burrow bad and show regardless of injury he was QB1.

Let the games begin!!!!
Click to expand...

Seems to me there is a significant gap between current 'elite' and the new kids. Brees, Brady, Rodgers, Ben. All of them up there. Not much between them Wilson, Mahommes, . . .
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,648
Reaction score
2,629
fansinceGWilson said:
Seems to me there is a significant gap between current 'elite' and the new kids. Brees, Brady, Rodgers, Ben. All of them up there. Not much between them Wilson, Mahommes, . . .
Click to expand...

New kids are going to win a lot imo. NFC is a bunch of older guys running the show but look at the AFC, it alone will be a bitch and a half for a decade with Mahomes, Jackson, Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Allen, Watson and likely Lawrence and Fields. Not everyone will pan out but that’s at the bare minimum a crazy amount of talent; Just coming out of that conference will mean you are a hell of a team
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom