Channing Crowder on Pat McAfee Show (FULL INTERVIEW)

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 306
- Reaction score
- 759
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
Channing Crowder on The Pat McAfee Show talking McDaniel, Dolphins and more (FULL INTERVIEW) - Miami Dolphins
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder joined the Pat McAfee Show to talk about his podcast The Pivot, all the times he peed himself in almost every game as a member of the Miami Dolphins linebacker, and shared his thoughts on new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. EDITOR’S NOTE...
dolphinstalk.com