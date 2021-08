Great clip, Vaark. Thanks for bringing it here. Love his comments.



1. Crowder is very bright (but pretends not to be).

2. He brings a lot of insight for fans about football, and being in a locker room.

3. He is very articulate.

4. Good demeanor, sounds like a nice guy, which makes him likable.

5. The man was meant to talk on the radio. He kills it.