Chargers/Browns game

Chargers were down 42-41 with 1:40 left, ball on the 2. Chargers run a player, back tries to get down at the 1, Browns player pull him in to avoid losing on a short field goal. Chargers 47-42.

Two point conversion: runner ruled crossed the plane, puts Chargers up 49-42; review changes it, Chargers up 47-42 with 1:31 left. Browns ball, touchdown wins it.
 
HORRIBLE decisions by Mayfield -- keeps dumping it underneath in bounds. 3 plays to get 12 yards, takes up 50 seconds. Ball on their own 37, 41 seconds left. Browns get a break due to a Charger injury.
 
Game over. Browns could only manage a 4th down heave from midfield......but interestingly a Charger defender fell and knocked down the closest receiver to the throw....and no call was made.
 
I'm fine with it. I wanted Tua instead of Herbert. I was dead a** wrong. I forget the poster I used to go back and forth with. He was confident Herbert would be a star. I didn't doubt him, I just had a preference.

Again...boy, was I wrong.
 
