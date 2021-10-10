Chargers/Browns game

Chargers were down 42-41 with 1:40 left, ball on the 2. Chargers run a player, back tries to get down at the 1, Browns player pull him in to avoid losing on a short field goal. Chargers 47-42.



Two point conversion: runner ruled crossed the plane, puts Chargers up 49-42; review changes it, Chargers up 47-42 with 1:31 left. Browns ball, touchdown wins it.