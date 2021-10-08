Chargers went from worst O-Line to a fortress...

KingHydra
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2021
- Messages
- 1,966
- Reaction score
- 4,756
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Why didn't we do the same?
We were the 31st ranked line for passing, Bolts were 32nd. This kind of stuff is why it feels like I'm getting kicked in the stomach every week. Seeing the moves we made in the off season is inexcusable. Dolphins fans have been through enough. We deserve a good team for the love of all that is holy!!!
We've been so very patient.
This season is heart-wrenching. All of this lies at the feet of our management.
Offensive line should be priority 1. Nothing else. We have tons of money next year. Put in Sinnett, sit Tua to keep him from being murdered and build our line next year. This year is over.
We were the 31st ranked line for passing, Bolts were 32nd. This kind of stuff is why it feels like I'm getting kicked in the stomach every week. Seeing the moves we made in the off season is inexcusable. Dolphins fans have been through enough. We deserve a good team for the love of all that is holy!!!
We've been so very patient.
This season is heart-wrenching. All of this lies at the feet of our management.
Offensive line should be priority 1. Nothing else. We have tons of money next year. Put in Sinnett, sit Tua to keep him from being murdered and build our line next year. This year is over.