Chargers went from worst O-Line to a fortress...

Why didn't we do the same?
We were the 31st ranked line for passing, Bolts were 32nd. This kind of stuff is why it feels like I'm getting kicked in the stomach every week. Seeing the moves we made in the off season is inexcusable. Dolphins fans have been through enough. We deserve a good team for the love of all that is holy!!!
We've been so very patient.
This season is heart-wrenching. All of this lies at the feet of our management.

Offensive line should be priority 1. Nothing else. We have tons of money next year. Put in Sinnett, sit Tua to keep him from being murdered and build our line next year. This year is over.
 
I agree, but Miami had no way to match the contracts they gave out. Linsley got 5y/$62.5M and Bulaga got 3y/$30M. The other top FA, Thuney, got 5y/$80M from the Chiefs. Slater would have been a great pick if we stayed at 12, but we really didn’t have the money to sign two top tier starters as well.
 
And the Chiefs still have 25 million unspent cap.

Not true. We had money to sign a 6th and 18th 1st round picks. 1st round picks have a set cap for their salary depending on where they were picked. We had the money, obviously.
 
As I’ve stated in another thread. If you look at Miami and LA the 2 have been very similar in the moves that were made since we drafted Tua and they drafted Herbert.

The difference is this past offseason we decided to sign skill players/weapons and they decided to fortify the protection for their franchise QB. They signed the best Center in football in Corey Linsley in FA. A guy that me and many many posters here were screaming for us to sign. We didn’t sign anybody but 2nd and 3rd rate OL or “depth”. Then they drafted RaShawn Slater in the 1st round and he’s starting at LT. While we traded away what’s going to amount to 2 top 10 picks for a slot WR. This is not a shot at Waddle as he’s the real deal but no slot WR in the league is worth 2 top 10 picks.

LA stayed put in the draft and just selected Slater who fell right to them. As I’ve said in another thread... I understand hindsight is 20/20 but looking back we should have just stayed at 3 and took Sewell. Then signed Linsley in FA instead of Fuller. If we had our OL would look like this...

LT- Sewell
LG- Kindley
C- Linsley
RG- Eichenberg
RT- Hunt

You can obviously mix and match but our “depth” would have then been Jackson/Davis/Dieter/Mancz etc. Our “depth” guys would have played really well bc they would have only been needed for spot duty and to just fill roles when needed. Look at how much better that OL looks than what we currently are trotting out there. Again hindsight is 20/20 and Waddle has been as advertised. But I’d be willing to bet if Grier and company could go back and have a redo these are the moves we would have made.
 
that's because we wasted the money in 2020 for a bunch of guys that played one year for us and now they're gone and left over 30mill of dead money for us. That's this FO/HC for you. And of course WR after WR went to other teams in free agency and when there was nobody left we gave Fuller 10mill knowing the guy never plays a full season and sure enough, he's on IR after missing two games already.
 
All those deals could of been made by Miami.

Thuney 2021 cap hit is 4.5mil. Less than half of Fullers.

Linsleys cap hit is 6.6mil for 21.
 
