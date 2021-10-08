Chargers went from worst O-Line to a fortress...

As I’ve stated in another thread. If you look at Miami and LA the 2 have been very similar in the moves that were made since we drafted Tua and they drafted Herbert.



The difference is this past offseason we decided to sign skill players/weapons and they decided to fortify the protection for their franchise QB. They signed the best Center in football in Corey Linsley in FA. A guy that me and many many posters here were screaming for us to sign. We didn’t sign anybody but 2nd and 3rd rate OL or “depth”. Then they drafted RaShawn Slater in the 1st round and he’s starting at LT. While we traded away what’s going to amount to 2 top 10 picks for a slot WR. This is not a shot at Waddle as he’s the real deal but no slot WR in the league is worth 2 top 10 picks.



LA stayed put in the draft and just selected Slater who fell right to them. As I’ve said in another thread... I understand hindsight is 20/20 but looking back we should have just stayed at 3 and took Sewell. Then signed Linsley in FA instead of Fuller. If we had our OL would look like this...



LT- Sewell

LG- Kindley

C- Linsley

RG- Eichenberg

RT- Hunt



You can obviously mix and match but our “depth” would have then been Jackson/Davis/Dieter/Mancz etc. Our “depth” guys would have played really well bc they would have only been needed for spot duty and to just fill roles when needed. Look at how much better that OL looks than what we currently are trotting out there. Again hindsight is 20/20 and Waddle has been as advertised. But I’d be willing to bet if Grier and company could go back and have a redo these are the moves we would have made.