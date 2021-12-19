 Charles Harris has 7.5 sacks for the Lions this year!?!? WTF!? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Charles Harris has 7.5 sacks for the Lions this year!?!? WTF!?

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,988
Reaction score
9,070
Location
Borneo
Shut up
he’s not on the fins so it makes it non fins related
wrong forum
 
S

seble24

Rookie
Joined
Jan 27, 2003
Messages
144
Reaction score
159
It's relevant in evaluating our front office and coaching staff. I wonder if he's really made a leap or it's just a fluke year for him.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
461
Reaction score
932
Age
49
Location
Syracuse, NY
seble24 said:
It's relevant in evaluating our front office and coaching staff. I wonder if he's really made a leap or it's just a fluke year for him.
Click to expand...

Exactly what I was thinking - is this the start of a productive, albeit late-blooming career for him? Or is it a flash in the pan? I haven't watched any Lions games this year, so I'm not sure if they're using him as a rush LB or a hand in the dirt DE.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
461
Reaction score
932
Age
49
Location
Syracuse, NY
Honestly, I thought Harris might pick up .5 a sack in Detroit this year and retire. His sack total really surprised me.
 
