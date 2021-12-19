Charles Harris has 7.5 sacks for the Lions this year!?!? WTF!?

H.P. Lovedrafts
Why did the lightbulb take so damned long to finally turn on for him? Attitude? Coaching??
the light came on in his 19th season.It's relevant in evaluating our front office and coaching staff. I wonder if he's really made a leap or it's just a fluke year for him.
the light came on in his 19th season.
it happens.
It's relevant in evaluating our front office and coaching staff. I wonder if he's really made a leap or it's just a fluke year for him.
He sucked while he was here and was a terrible pick at the time.
Good for him, otherwise.
Shut up
he’s not on the fins so it makes it non fins related
wrong forum