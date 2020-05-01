finsgonewild
So far he hasn't performed well at DE. He is slow at his weight and has not made much of an impact for this team. Instead of cutting him, which I have seen a lot of suggestions of, why not try him at LB? Some players are a better fit at different positions and that may be true for Charles Harris. Cutting him right now doesn't do very much so why not try to see if he can play better as a linebacker. Just a thought.