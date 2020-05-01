Charles Harris

So far he hasn't performed well at DE. He is slow at his weight and has not made much of an impact for this team. Instead of cutting him, which I have seen a lot of suggestions of, why not try him at LB? Some players are a better fit at different positions and that may be true for Charles Harris. Cutting him right now doesn't do very much so why not try to see if he can play better as a linebacker. Just a thought.
 
Would have to assume Flo has thought of doing whatever necessary to make the team better given his background ... Harris hasn't shown enough for us to keep him IMO ... too bad he got stuck in the twilight zone known (by me) as the Miami Dolphins Coaching tree lol ...

Maybe with better coaching early on he would have amounted to something instead of coulda woulda shoulda ... probably needed to go to a more stable team
 
His slow foot speed would make him an even worse player at LB no?

What a dud. I think he was inactive for the last quarter of the season last year. That’s what coach Flo thinks of him.

I remember getting excited when an announcer said “sacked by Harris” last year only to be disappointed to quickly learn it was a different Harris that I had never heard of / was signed off of a scrap heap 5 minutes prior to kickoff.

If ever there was a reach pick by us in the last 5-10 years he’d have to be way up there on the list.
 
The only thing cutting him does is free up a roster spot. We don’t need to cut him now. But if he doesn’t flash in pre season he needs to be gone. He’s such a non factor.
 
We should have cut this guy by now. Just cut your losses and move on. Taco was cut by the Cowboys a year ago, Harris should have been cut a year ago as well.
 
