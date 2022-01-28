 Charlie Frye Leaving Fins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Charlie Frye Leaving Fins?

GrieseMarinoTua

I’ve just read a tweet saying Charlie Frye is leaving.

My understanding was that he was a big Tua supporter.

If this is true what does this mean for the fins and Tua?

Apologies if there’s a thread for this already
 
fish_fan

I would expect all of the coaching staff to be updating their resumes and jumping ship if they get an offer. Regime changes are hard to survive.

Edit: As to the Tua question, impossible to answer until the new HC is hired.
 
AJ Duhe

AJ Duhe

I'm all for the change. Tua might have placed a lot of trust in Charlie Frye, going all the way back to when Frye coached him at the Elite 11 camp, but sometimes players grow under new mentors. Maybe Tua needs to see things a different way.

One thing I would love to see in the offseason...Tua working with Tom House. Tua needs to refine his mechanics to get every little bit out of his lower body. House worked with Burrow when he was the "weak-armed" QB 3 at Ohio St. Burrow lands at LSU and his arm strength had grown to NFL level.
 
Pitbull13

Pitbull13
BYE!!
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Tua’s mechanics looked like they slipped as the year progressed, probably time for some new guidance regardless if Flo stayed or not.

Maybe a new guy can get him to put the right amount of fingers on the laces :NUTS:
 
