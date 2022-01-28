Charlie Frye Leaving Fins?

GrieseMarinoTua
The future is bright, the future is aqua & orange
I’ve just read a tweet saying Charlie Frye is leaving.
My understanding was that he was a big Tua supporter.
If this is true what does this mean for the fins and Tua?
Apologies if there’s a thread for this already
Apologies if there’s a thread for this already