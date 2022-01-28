Charlie Frye Leaving Fins?

I'm all for the change. Tua might have placed a lot of trust in Charlie Frye, going all the way back to when Frye coached him at the Elite 11 camp, but sometimes players grow under new mentors. Maybe Tua needs to see things a different way.



One thing I would love to see in the offseason...Tua working with Tom House. Tua needs to refine his mechanics to get every little bit out of his lower body. House worked with Burrow when he was the "weak-armed" QB 3 at Ohio St. Burrow lands at LSU and his arm strength had grown to NFL level.