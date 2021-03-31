 Chase can't get separation........riiiight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chase can't get separation........riiiight

John Ross ran a 4.2. How’s he “separated” in the NFL?

Straight-line speed for 40 yards doesn’t automatically equate to being able to separate.

Separation tends to happen in the first 5-15 yards. And technique/footwork also has a lot to do with it.

This is the NFL, not HS ball.
 
Yeah OP's like saying "Gesicki cant block riiiiiiiight... Just saw him make a 100 sit ups lmao!"
 
News Flash!!! Just because a player runs a fast forty time. Does Not and I repeat, Does Not, make him Magically have the skills to separate from an NFL DB.
 
dolfan91 said:
News Flash!!! Just because a player runs a fast forty time. Does Not and I repeat, Does Not, make him Magically have the skills to separate from an NFL DB.
Click to expand...
Very true. Now, based on what you saw him do as a 19 year old in 2019, do you think that’s an issue for him at the NFL level?
 
Cant get seperation....jump ball specialist...lmfao...its been fun listening some of these alabamma fans excuses...watch the tape.
 
TBH Pro Day 40 times tend to be up to a tenth of a second faster than official 40 times at the combine.
 
