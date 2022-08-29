 Cheetah 15th Best Player In The NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cheetah 15th Best Player In The NFL

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,840
Reaction score
3,186
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
Number one is TB12 incoming . Appreciate the post but who gives a flying **** about these rankings. Tyreek in my opinion, and before the fins acquisition I didn’t think this, is WR1 in the nfl. I really think at this point he is the top WR , and If hill is wr1 I think waddle is wr12 and climbing. We got speed
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,946
Reaction score
3,584
Age
32
Location
SRQ
circumstances said:
It's amazing how fast September through February flies by, and how slow February to September crawls by!
Click to expand...
I was telling my buddies that the other day.

Enjoy the anticipation of the next 2 weeks.

Blink of an eye and it will be week 10.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom