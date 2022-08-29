Cheetah 15th Best Player In The NFL

PhinFan1968
The Bills Rams opener shows on my To Do list on the DVR.He is so good man. Longest 14 days of the year coming up.
Tomorrow the Dolphins Pats will be there.
That makes it real! Lol
It's the little things man.
The 20+ year long dark Winter of mediocrity is almost over.
The new era begins, just as your DVR predicts.
Cooper was 4 or 5.Like that. Higher than I thought.
How many WR higher?
Just Adams?
Only makes sense if you care about dominant actual production with one of the best receiving seasons in NFL history.He deserves to be high after that season he just had, but 4th or 5th best player in the entire NFL?