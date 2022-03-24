 Cheetah wants to Race Full Throttle Waddell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

HollowBeast:

Apr 17, 2018
271
456
Black Hills
If my memories are correct, When we Drafted Mark Duper he and I think Paul Lankford had the same desire to race. See
who was fastest.
Duper pulled a hammy and Langford I think had a calf strain and they both landed right in Shulas Doghouse at training camp.
So be careful showing off remember why your here.
they were both Track guys also at college if my memories are correct from back in like 1983.
 
Aug 24, 2009
7,495
12,302
AdamD13:

Let Next Generation stats determine who is fastest by recording who hit the highest speed during a game.

No need to get injured in an attempt to prove their ego right.

Hopefully Grier added getting injured doing stupid sh*t like that in the contract extension just signed.
 
Oct 29, 2012
6,154
3,947
NC
Michael Keaton No GIF
 
Mystery Guest

Jan 21, 2008
169
56
Mystery Guest:

Hill partook in a 40-yard dash race with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb last night. But whether it was overconfidence or lack of preparation, Hill set up standing straight instead of in his race position.

The end result was a poor start for Hill, who got rolled by his three opponents and finished first. Surprisingly, Parsons came in first, effectively taking the title of the NFL’s fastest man.
 
Mar 3, 2004
3,237
4,153
jimthefin:

With the Fins luck they race and both blow out a hammy. 😱😨😱😨😱😨
 
