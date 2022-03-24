Cheetah wants to Race Full Throttle Waddell

If my memories are correct, When we Drafted Mark Duper he and I think Paul Lankford had the same desire to race. See

who was fastest.

Duper pulled a hammy and Langford I think had a calf strain and they both landed right in Shulas Doghouse at training camp.

So be careful showing off remember why your here.

they were both Track guys also at college if my memories are correct from back in like 1983.