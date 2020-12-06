Chiefs offensive can get the business

M

Michael Morris

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
72
Reaction score
78
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
I believe our defense is ready for the challenge. Think there are too many inefficiencies on offense and dont expect our defense to be lights out for a win but, i believe we can turn a lot of heads about this Dolphin secondary. X or Jones against Hill, Rowe vs Kelse, Needman or Rook vs Hardman . My best friend said we match up about as best than any other defense in the league. No negativity this week. We can lose the game but win in the direction of this team and still make the playoffs. It's that type of game. Just show up cheer our hardest, make it a game in the fourth quarter and I'm happy with the moral loss. If Tua shows growth like in the second half then maybe, just maybe an upset.
 
M

Michael Morris

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
72
Reaction score
78
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
We need an efficient offense which is the reason I dont think we can win. I'm more excited to see if our defense is ready for prime time. The win doesn't concern me at this point.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
40,474
Reaction score
5,210
Location
Northern Virginia
For whatever reason I think Miami has some trickery next weekend. Gailey will pull his head out of his head early.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
5,900
Reaction score
1,036
Location
Narnia
jazz015 said:
I'm not worried about the defense. The offensive play calling however...
Click to expand...
That's the problem. Expected. We were not expected as a playoff team this season. It's a plus. Let's go to next Draft to sort out the playmakers. Fast forward 12mths and if our Offense is still stalling then please complain. We have a solid Defense. We would have took that 12mths ago. Huge steps but it's still not good enough for some speed dial merchants.
 
M

Michael Morris

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
72
Reaction score
78
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
FanMarino said:
That's the problem. Expected. We were not expected as a playoff team this season. It's a plus. Let's go to next Draft to sort out the playmakers. Fast forward 12mths and if our Offense is still stalling then please complain. We have a solid Defense. We would have took that 12mths ago. Huge steps but it's still not good enough for some speed dial merchants.
Click to expand...
I agree. Our offense will get much better next year as our whole wr and rb core will be upgraded. I think outside of a part or two our defense maybe close to championship ready.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
14,638
Reaction score
4,377
Michael Morris said:
The post was not about winning but, was about of our defense ready to shut down or contain maybe the best offense in the league
Click to expand...

I think our defense will hold their own and last as long as a complimentary offense will let them. Kc’s offense is just that good. If our offense sustains drives and puts up some points then I’d see this being a very close game. If Gailey calls a similar game like today’s, our d is going to be gassed by the 3rd quarter.
 
M

Michael Morris

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
72
Reaction score
78
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
AZStryker said:
I think our defense will hold their own and last as long as a complimentary offense will let them. Kc’s offense is just that good. If our offense sustains drives and puts up some points then I’d see this being a very close game. If Gailey calls a similar game like today’s, our d is going to be gassed by the 3rd quarter.
Click to expand...
Yeah, major concern. We need those 3rd down conversions. Maybe the key to an upset. Our defense is good enough providing time of possession is close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom