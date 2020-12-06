Chiefs offensive can get the business

I believe our defense is ready for the challenge. Think there are too many inefficiencies on offense and dont expect our defense to be lights out for a win but, i believe we can turn a lot of heads about this Dolphin secondary. X or Jones against Hill, Rowe vs Kelse, Needman or Rook vs Hardman . My best friend said we match up about as best than any other defense in the league. No negativity this week. We can lose the game but win in the direction of this team and still make the playoffs. It's that type of game. Just show up cheer our hardest, make it a game in the fourth quarter and I'm happy with the moral loss. If Tua shows growth like in the second half then maybe, just maybe an upset.