Chiefs Zip Code

IHATETHEJETS

IHATETHEJETS

Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
162
Reaction score
39
Location
Southern Maryland
I really hope some Dolphins players read these forums. If so, here is some Bulletin Board Material to get up for this game. Was reading on the Chiefs Forum and here are what they are saying about every team except the Saints.
"Every other game they have left just aren't going to have the same urgency, because none of those other teams aren't in the same zipcode as the Chiefs."
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,910
Reaction score
3,334
Let's face it, thee is probably some truth to it. Fortunately, players all put on their pads to win a game and as the saying goes "any given Sunday"!
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
2,073
Reaction score
641
Location
Toronto
They’re a great team. I would be confident too if I had Mahomes on my team. The guy is a just a beast. Even in a 3rd and 20, I know I would have a chance each time to make it. That’s what I miss with Marino.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
10,119
Reaction score
20,547
Arrogance is always ugly. Tho sometimes it's justified.

As we can tell around here -- sports "fans" are pretty much

different for the most part!
 
