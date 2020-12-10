Chiefs Zip Code

IHATETHEJETS
I really hope some Dolphins players read these forums. If so, here is some Bulletin Board Material to get up for this game. Was reading on the Chiefs Forum and here are what they are saying about every team except the Saints.
"Every other game they have left just aren't going to have the same urgency, because none of those other teams aren't in the same zipcode as the Chiefs."
