 Choose a trade down scenario for #3? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Choose a trade down scenario for #3?

Choose a trade down scenario for #3?

  • Carolina - #9 , #39 , # 2022 2nd round pick , 2022 3rd round pick

    Votes: 13 52.0%

  • SF - #12, #43, 2022 1st round pick, 2022 3rd round pick

    Votes: 5 20.0%

  • CHI - #20, #52, 2022 1st and 2nd round pick, 2023 1st round pick

    Votes: 7 28.0%
  • Total voters
    25
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,144
Reaction score
1,818
Location
Los Angeles, CA
So I was talking to my Dolphins buddy about trading down from 3 and he is adamant that we stay in the top 10. BUT, what if we got a huge ransom for something lower, would people be for it? So I came up with these 3 scenarios using the trade value chart.

I understand the argument with staying in the top 10, but in this scenario of 2 additional 1st and 2nds on top of this years 1st, I think I would take that. I also am of the belief that more of our success is based on Tua and this being a deep WR draft.

Pick #3 = 2200 pts

1. Carolina - #8 , #39 , # 2022 2nd round pick , 2022 3rd round pick

2. SF - #12, #43, 2022 1st round pick, 2022 3rd round pick

3. CHI - #20, #52, 2022 1st and 2nd round pick, 2023 1st round pick

Also, I like polls, so I am doing this for some personal enjoyment. That's still allowed here right? :pbj:
 
Last edited:
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,137
Reaction score
4,718
Location
Jersey
Carolina, but even that one is pushing it. I probably miss out on the top playmakers and I don't get a 2022 first rounder. If I'm trading down I want to stay in position to draft either Pits; Smith; or Chase.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
5,826
Reaction score
2,318
Location
NC
Carolina is the smarter trade, but I do think SF would have to give up more than that to move to 3.

The bears one is interesting because there is a real possibilty that they're back to picking in the top 10 next year and the year after. I mean, Andy Dalton.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,241
Reaction score
510
Age
30
Location
Boston
That Chicago deal is mighty mighty tempting to me even though it's the lowest pick this year. Having their 1st from 2022 and 2023 would be big.
 
FINOMINAL

FINOMINAL

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
1,919
Reaction score
937
It's going to be hard for some DolFans but your priorities change once you have the franchise quarterback. We are more obligated to get him some playmakers. It makes little sense to get a speedy Heisman receiver if you have a Chad Pennington that can't throw it that far anyway. Your mindset would be take the picks, maybe we can leverage it or whatever to get the QB we need. I think we have enough picks. Let's get Tua some weapons. Get him a top three guy and a guy at 18 too.
 
F

Finsup4ever

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
723
Reaction score
945
Age
45
Location
28601
foozool13 said:
So I was talking to my Dolphins buddy about trading down from 4 and he is adamant that we stay in the top 10. BUT, what if we got a huge ransom for something lower, would people be for it? So I came up with these 3 scenarios using the trade value chart.

I understand the argument with staying in the top 10, but in this scenario of 2 additional 1st and 2nds on top of this years 1st, I think I would take that. I also am of the belief that more of our success is based on Tua and this being a deep WR draft.

Pick #3 = 2200 pts

1. Carolina - #9 , #39 , # 2022 2nd round pick , 2022 3rd round pick

2. SF - #12, #43, 2022 1st round pick, 2022 3rd round pick

3. CHI - #20, #52, 2022 1st and 2nd round pick, 2023 1st round pick

Also, I like polls, so I am doing this for some personal enjoyment. That's still allowed here right? :pbj:
Click to expand...
Carolina has pick 8, not pick 9

Miami would be trading down from 3, not from 4
 
dhavitia

dhavitia

Scout Team
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
232
Reaction score
9
Not all the time Jimmy j's draft metric is the rule, I think, in this case like some drafts predict, it is more acurate Carolina's 1st, 2nd and 2022 1st.
This is my choice by far given that Carolina's next year draft is going to be a top 10 may be top 5, I believe.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,516
Reaction score
7,996
If Miami trades with San Francisco, the 49ers have to include Brandon Ayuk. Maybe #12, Ayuk and a 2022 2nd rounder. Something along those lines.

Chicago, at #20, is too far down. Of course, if the Bears are willing to talk players in addition to picks maybe it could be advantageous for the Dolphins.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,144
Reaction score
1,818
Location
Los Angeles, CA
dhavitia said:
Not all the time Jimmy j's draft metric is the rule, I think, in this case like some drafts predict, it is more acurate Carolina's 1st, 2nd and 2022 1st.
This is my choice by far given that Carolina's next year draft is going to be a top 10 may be top 5, I believe.
Click to expand...
I do not think that’s likely.
 
FINOMINAL

FINOMINAL

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
1,919
Reaction score
937
I am only talking to Atlanta to move up one spot. They aren’t going to do it for Kyle Pitts, it means they don’t want Denver, Carolina or San Fran jumping in front of them and stealing their guy, period. Take them to the cleaners for the guarantee they get Fields or Zach, take the guy you were going to take anyway a pick later and enjoy the riches you dealt for. Safe, sure, value and no risk of losing our guy, whoever that is (I hope it’s Pitts). He won’t be there two picks later.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom