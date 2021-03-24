Choose a trade down scenario for #3?

So I was talking to my Dolphins buddy about trading down from 3 and he is adamant that we stay in the top 10. BUT, what if we got a huge ransom for something lower, would people be for it? So I came up with these 3 scenarios using the trade value chart.I understand the argument with staying in the top 10, but in this scenario of 2 additional 1st and 2nds on top of this years 1st, I think I would take that. I also am of the belief that more of our success is based on Tua and this being a deep WR draft.Pick #3 = 2200 pts1. Carolina - #8 , #39 , # 2022 2nd round pick , 2022 3rd round pick2. SF - #12, #43, 2022 1st round pick, 2022 3rd round pick3. CHI - #20, #52, 2022 1st and 2nd round pick, 2023 1st round pickAlso, I like polls, so I am doing this for some personal enjoyment. That's still allowed here right?