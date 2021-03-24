Choose a trade down scenario for #3?

foozool13
#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2005
- Messages
- 6,144
- Reaction score
- 1,818
- Location
- Los Angeles, CA
So I was talking to my Dolphins buddy about trading down from 3 and he is adamant that we stay in the top 10. BUT, what if we got a huge ransom for something lower, would people be for it? So I came up with these 3 scenarios using the trade value chart.
I understand the argument with staying in the top 10, but in this scenario of 2 additional 1st and 2nds on top of this years 1st, I think I would take that. I also am of the belief that more of our success is based on Tua and this being a deep WR draft.
Pick #3 = 2200 pts
1. Carolina - #8 , #39 , # 2022 2nd round pick , 2022 3rd round pick
2. SF - #12, #43, 2022 1st round pick, 2022 3rd round pick
3. CHI - #20, #52, 2022 1st and 2nd round pick, 2023 1st round pick
Also, I like polls, so I am doing this for some personal enjoyment. That's still allowed here right?
I understand the argument with staying in the top 10, but in this scenario of 2 additional 1st and 2nds on top of this years 1st, I think I would take that. I also am of the belief that more of our success is based on Tua and this being a deep WR draft.
Pick #3 = 2200 pts
1. Carolina - #8 , #39 , # 2022 2nd round pick , 2022 3rd round pick
2. SF - #12, #43, 2022 1st round pick, 2022 3rd round pick
3. CHI - #20, #52, 2022 1st and 2nd round pick, 2023 1st round pick
Also, I like polls, so I am doing this for some personal enjoyment. That's still allowed here right?
Last edited: