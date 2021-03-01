 Chris Godwin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Godwin

If TB only tags him, would you give up #56 for him?

If TB only tags him, would you give up #56 for him?

Yes or no?

I think there's a chance they strike a contract w David and few of Tom's friends before the start of FA and decide to tag and trade him to keep the cap clear but get something in return like we did w Landry. I would.

Jeeez and then there's Barrett too, I forgot. Hope they let Godwin walk in hopes to get a comp pick.
 
He's the one free agent that I'd be okay with blowing whatever is necessary to bring him in.

If he's tagged, though I don't think he'll be, then yes, I'd be okay with giving up one of our 2s.

I actually think he's the FA they're most likely to let walk.
 
The only two wr's I'd want in free agency are Godwin and Samuel.

The only other offensive player I'd want is Linsley. IMO he would instantly make everyone on offense better and could really help those 2nd year linemen grow.
 
I hope the Bucs are also on Marvin Jones's list and they can get him cheap. He could make a SB run w them.
 
