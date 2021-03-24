 Chris Grier at South Carolina Pro-day today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier at South Carolina Pro-day today

Waahooooo who is ready for Jaycee Horn at 18, in all honesty is someone makes a huge offer for X this guy is the kind of replacement you need. Ran a 4.39 40 and is a big physical corner who is battle tested with being matched up against some great wideouts throughout his career. If somehow there was an extra first gained I wouldn’t hate the pick, but feel like round one needs to be offense.

Another guy of interest is Shi Smith would be a decent option at slot receiver but a mid round pick.

 
Everyone mocked me when I said Byron could be used at FS more in packages and McCain and or Rowe are in trouble.... Jaycee Horn could be our #2 CB.
 
