Chris Grier- Full Interview at NFL Annual Meeting

You're known to love building through the draft. And now you're not picking until #102. That strange for you?



"We have been building here for awhile. Acquiring picks, cleaning up salary cap, etc. But it was an opportunity to add one of the best players in the league. It was too good to pass on."



What was it like when you realized you got Tyreek Hill?



"I was at the Ohio St. Pro Day and I told Tyreek he was wasting my time here as I was watching these Ohio St. receivers. You owe Mr. Ross some money for that flight and hotel." "But very excited. Frank Smith was there with me. Fist bumps."



Are you pursuing Tyrann Mathieu?



"No we are not pursuing him. Good player. He will be a good addition for any team in the league. But no we are not pursuing him."





