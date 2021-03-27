 Chris Grier is without a doubt a Genius | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier is without a doubt a Genius

P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Thank you for posting. He's made shrewd trades and has built this team for the present and the future.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

He is certainly able to manipulate teams into sending us their draft picks but this does not matter at all if we draft the wrong players.

I know that has been said time and time again but there is a point where we need to hit on 3-4 all pro players over the course of a few years or else we have no shot.

I think we are in an enviable position but to get away from the constant churn of .500 and to win in the playoffs is going to take some serious talent by Grier.

Let’s see what he has got. This season will be telling.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Chris Grier traded back to 6 for a very good reason. He did sacrifice his draft multiplication genius for a bigger purpose.
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
juniorseau55 said:
Chris Grier traded back to 6 for a very good reason. He did sacrifice his draft multiplication genius for a bigger purpose.
Hes definitely eyeing someone in the top 10. He would have picked him at 3 but knows he would be available at 6. Not sure who it is.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Pitbull13 said:
Hes definitely eyeing someone in the top 10. He would have picked him at 3 but knows he would be available at 6. Not sure who it is.
That is my take on the 2 trades. We probably didn’t want to trade down, but the 49ers laid out a massive offer. We paid a premium (not a huge fan of the Eagles trade tbh) to get back to 6. However, a 2022 3rd and 2023 1st is kind of an interesting gain if we still get to draft the player we always wanted. We aren’t losing much this season and it gives us draft options down the road.
 
B

Bruh Man

I guess I can count on your signature. Maybe we should give some credit to the coaching as well by the way.
 
PCmor

PCmor

He's done a great job acquiring resources, but that's only part of the job. He needs to be just as shrewd turning those resources into a talented, unified football team.

If he does that second part, the Dolphins will be in the mix for Super Bowls for a decade.
 
