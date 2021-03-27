Chris Grier is without a doubt a Genius

He is certainly able to manipulate teams into sending us their draft picks but this does not matter at all if we draft the wrong players.



I know that has been said time and time again but there is a point where we need to hit on 3-4 all pro players over the course of a few years or else we have no shot.



I think we are in an enviable position but to get away from the constant churn of .500 and to win in the playoffs is going to take some serious talent by Grier.



Let’s see what he has got. This season will be telling.