Chris Grier please just finish what you started ...

Am I happy with every pick in 2020 Draft. Hell no !

But Roman wasn't built in a day , neither is good football team.



So if Grier continue to fix the offensive and defensive line this draft will receive a A++++++

You win games by protect your QB and run the damn ball.



Imagine two 330 pound Hunt and Flower on Left-side of Tua .

Imagine a 20 year old athlete RT in Jackson only needing that young RG and C to sit and learn this season.

or draft another tackles and swing Hunt inside.



Just finish the job , Chris...