Chris Grier please just finish what you started ...

mia4ever

mia4ever

Pro Bowler
Joined
Mar 7, 2004
Messages
2,498
Reaction score
99
Location
In My House
Am I happy with every pick in 2020 Draft. Hell no !
But Roman wasn't built in a day , neither is good football team.

So if Grier continue to fix the offensive and defensive line this draft will receive a A++++++
You win games by protect your QB and run the damn ball.

Imagine two 330 pound Hunt and Flower on Left-side of Tua .
Imagine a 20 year old athlete RT in Jackson only needing that young RG and C to sit and learn this season.
or draft another tackles and swing Hunt inside.

Just finish the job , Chris...
 

Attachments

Last edited:
mia4ever

mia4ever

Pro Bowler
Joined
Mar 7, 2004
Messages
2,498
Reaction score
99
Location
In My House
Grier got his guy , could we have got Solomon in 5th ( I don't know. )
Grier's plan was draft TUA and protect TUA.........
 
deester11

deester11

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
274
Reaction score
333
mia4ever said:
Thank goodness Tua and Howard will never know what it like to perform behind Dolphins 2019 offensive line .
Click to expand...
Could this draft be described as beautifully ugly? If /when /should Tua get on the field I feel much better about trying to keep him upright. This is a much needed departure even if I don't like all of the picks I think it's a very solid draft.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom