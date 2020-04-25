Chris Grier please just finish what you started ...

mia4ever
Am I happy with every pick in 2020 Draft. Hell no !
But Roman wasn't built in a day , neither is good football team.
So if Grier continue to fix the offensive and defensive line this draft will receive a A++++++
You win games by protect your QB and run the damn ball.
Imagine two 330 pound Hunt and Flower on Left-side of Tua .
Imagine a 20 year old athlete RT in Jackson only needing that young RG and C to sit and learn this season.
or draft another tackles and swing Hunt inside.
Just finish the job , Chris...
