Chris Grier post-trade deadline press conference

Click on the tweet to read the entire thread. I’ll update with a video when one gets posted.
Yep. If what Grier is saying is true — that 90% of the stories were false — then the Fins mismanaged the situation horrifically by not shutting them down. The BB say nothing mantra backfired and blew up in their faces, creating a soap opera that hung above the team all offseason, preseason and regular season.Grier said that "90 percent" of the stories that came out during this saga were false. Adds that he feels good about the team's communication with the organization.
Let that sink in...so all the noise was the Texans stirring the pot but here is my problem with it all:
SHUT IT DOWN!....just like Joy Taylor said yesterday you cannot let it become the circus it was. Having said that Watson was never coming to Miami and guess what? He is NEVER coming to Miami so put that to rest. Its all been lies/smoke & mirrors
Wonder what the other 10% consisted of and which parts were true. Probably the fact that they looked into it when Watson first announced he was requesting a trade, just a feeler like probably the rest of the NFL did and Houston ran with it to screw with the Dolphins.Grier said that "90 percent" of the stories that came out during this saga were false. Adds that he feels good about the team's communication with the organization.
Let that sink in...so all the noise was the Texans stirring the pot but here is my problem with it all:
Id like to believe that because if nothing else Ross might be forced to sell by the league and then REAL change would happen but as of now we are stuck with the incompetent'sI am gonna go ahead and say that '90%' of the stories were not false, given that the one story we did keep hearing about (Watson) turned out to be true. In fact, the Dolphins were hip deep in every aspect of the Watson situation, including his settlement offers.
Id like to believe that because if nothing else Ross might be forced to sell by the league and then REAL change would happen but as of now we are stuck with the incompetent's
He lowballed them that is true but it was low so low they made him pay by having Miamis interest the Center of every articleWonder what the other 10% consisted of and which parts were true. Probably the fact that they looked into it when Watson first announced he was requesting a trade, just a feeler like probably the rest of the NFL did and Houston ran with it to screw with the Dolphins.