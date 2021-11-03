 Chris Grier post-trade deadline press conference | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier post-trade deadline press conference

Click on the tweet to read the entire thread. I’ll update with a video when one gets posted.
 
Last edited:
Grier said that "90 percent" of the stories that came out during this saga were false. Adds that he feels good about the team's communication with the organization.

Let that sink in...so all the noise was the Texans stirring the pot but here is my problem with it all:

SHUT IT DOWN!....just like Joy Taylor said yesterday you cannot let it become the circus it was. Having said that Watson was never coming to Miami and guess what? He is NEVER coming to Miami so put that to rest. Its all been lies/smoke & mirrors
 
Good_Dylan said:
Grier said that "90 percent" of the stories that came out during this saga were false. Adds that he feels good about the team's communication with the organization.

Let that sink in...so all the noise was the Texans stirring the pot but here is my problem with it all:

SHUT IT DOWN!....just like Joy Taylor said yesterday you cannot let it become the circus it was. Having said that Watson was never coming to Miami and guess what? He is NEVER coming to Miami so put that to rest. Its all been lies/smoke & mirrors
Yep. If what Grier is saying is true — that 90% of the stories were false — then the Fins mismanaged the situation horrifically by not shutting them down. The BB say nothing mantra backfired and blew up in their faces, creating a soap opera that hung above the team all offseason, preseason and regular season.
 
Good_Dylan said:
Grier said that "90 percent" of the stories that came out during this saga were false. Adds that he feels good about the team's communication with the organization.

Let that sink in...so all the noise was the Texans stirring the pot but here is my problem with it all:

SHUT IT DOWN!....just like Joy Taylor said yesterday you cannot let it become the circus it was. Having said that Watson was never coming to Miami and guess what? He is NEVER coming to Miami so put that to rest. Its all been lies/smoke & mirrors
Wonder what the other 10% consisted of and which parts were true. Probably the fact that they looked into it when Watson first announced he was requesting a trade, just a feeler like probably the rest of the NFL did and Houston ran with it to screw with the Dolphins.
 
I am gonna go ahead and say that '90%' of the stories were not false, given that the one story we did keep hearing about (Watson) turned out to be true. In fact, the Dolphins were hip deep in every aspect of the Watson situation, including his settlement offers.
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
I am gonna go ahead and say that '90%' of the stories were not false, given that the one story we did keep hearing about (Watson) turned out to be true. In fact, the Dolphins were hip deep in every aspect of the Watson situation, including his settlement offers.
Id like to believe that because if nothing else Ross might be forced to sell by the league and then REAL change would happen but as of now we are stuck with the incompetent's
 
Good_Dylan said:
Id like to believe that because if nothing else Ross might be forced to sell by the league and then REAL change would happen but as of now we are stuck with the incompetent's
What? What the Dolphins did was not illegal. The Dolphins encouraged Watson to try to settle. My understanding is that apparently they may have also contacted his attorney to find out what would have been required for a satisfactory settlement.

Ross isn't gonna have to sell, and even if he did, there's already a succession plan in place.
 
Sounds like Damage control, especially after that Ross news yesterday. But I’d like to believe Tua was in the loop the whole time by Flo and the FO.
 
So Grier is only 90% of an a$$h0le for letting that circus carry on. He was 10% keeping it under wraps. This team deserves better. It’s like he goes out of his to show his players that he doesn’t care about them or how his actions affect them in any way. No other organization treats their players like that.
 
mrbunglez said:
Wonder what the other 10% consisted of and which parts were true. Probably the fact that they looked into it when Watson first announced he was requesting a trade, just a feeler like probably the rest of the NFL did and Houston ran with it to screw with the Dolphins.
He lowballed them that is true but it was low so low they made him pay by having Miamis interest the Center of every article
 
