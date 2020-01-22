Chris Grier Senior Bowl press conference

ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,132
Reaction score
8,390
allsilverdreams said:
Don't look good if your a Rosen fan
Click to expand...
I don't think so at all.
If anything it sounds like they're trying to salavage his time in the league.
Either with Miami or with another team.

Grier mention things like...he'e been in a few systems, we like his growth from day 1 to now.

Essentially, He's saying they want him to sit back and just grow and learn.

The hope, i'm assuming, is to get him better to the point where he becomes an asset.

That's good for Rosen.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,132
Reaction score
8,390
My read on moving up for Tua based on what Grier said:

1) There is a lot of smoke out there about teams moving up ahead of them. It isn't true in most cases.
2) They're not worried about having the capital to move up if they want. They have more than enough.
3) If they move up they aren't going to give up a lot to do it. They have a set price and that's it.
4) They're willing to give up a little to move up, sit at 5 or be content to go in another direction for a Qb..

As for staff T/O and young players coming into an already young team

1) Having "teachers" on the staff is a priority and likely the main reason why they've made the coaching changes.
2) This makes me think something obvious here. Previous regimes weren't regarded as being good "teachers" for young talent and a big reason why this team has never sustained success.
 
bane

bane

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
760
Reaction score
576
Age
43
what kind of hat is he wearing? He wears it a lot. Not a big deal but just curious what the symbol on it was.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom