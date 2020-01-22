Chris Grier Senior Bowl press conference

My read on moving up for Tua based on what Grier said:



1) There is a lot of smoke out there about teams moving up ahead of them. It isn't true in most cases.

2) They're not worried about having the capital to move up if they want. They have more than enough.

3) If they move up they aren't going to give up a lot to do it. They have a set price and that's it.

4) They're willing to give up a little to move up, sit at 5 or be content to go in another direction for a Qb..



As for staff T/O and young players coming into an already young team



1) Having "teachers" on the staff is a priority and likely the main reason why they've made the coaching changes.

2) This makes me think something obvious here. Previous regimes weren't regarded as being good "teachers" for young talent and a big reason why this team has never sustained success.