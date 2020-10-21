Chris Grier - Tua Documentary

Apologies if this is a waste of a thread but I was re watching the Tua documentary for fun tonight and noticed something.



When Grier called Tua he told him he was making him a Miami Dolphin and it was basically official. He also told Tua that he was calling the owner next to tell him.



I am not sure if this has been brought up but Grier is clearly running the show. We have had some back and forth about Ross’ meddling in the team and right now I’m not sure if it exists.



I am happy for the direction of our team for sure. Go fins