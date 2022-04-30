Chris Grier: We tried moving up but glad we got Tindall

Chris Grier said they tried moving up several times but he refused to give up any of his 2023 picks. Those picks were "non-negotiable." Despite that, he is really happy to bring Tindall and his speed into this defense.



He also joked that he was going to call the Jets and offer them all (4) Miami picks for the Jets final pick in the 1st round.



What drew you to Channing?



"We had been targeting him throughout the process. Met with him in Indy. Brought him down here. It's his versatility and speed. Can play all 3 downs and special teams as well. Tremendous speed, character and toughness. We were hoping he would be there."



"Georgia used him to spy, to blitz, he covers backs, just a lot of ways that he will probably be used here in different schemes."



"He is one of those players...there are a lot of kids who look to leave school when you are in a log jam at places. They have a lot of talented LBs at Georgia. But he elected to stay and keep competing. That character really stood out to me. This kid loves ball and wants to be around his teammates. And do whatever he can to help them win, and it paid off. They won a National Championship."



