Chris Grier: We tried moving up but glad we got Tindall

Hoot

Hoot

Chris Grier said they tried moving up several times but he refused to give up any of his 2023 picks. Those picks were "non-negotiable." Despite that, he is really happy to bring Tindall and his speed into this defense.

He also joked that he was going to call the Jets and offer them all (4) Miami picks for the Jets final pick in the 1st round.

What drew you to Channing?

"We had been targeting him throughout the process. Met with him in Indy. Brought him down here. It's his versatility and speed. Can play all 3 downs and special teams as well. Tremendous speed, character and toughness. We were hoping he would be there."

"Georgia used him to spy, to blitz, he covers backs, just a lot of ways that he will probably be used here in different schemes."

"He is one of those players...there are a lot of kids who look to leave school when you are in a log jam at places. They have a lot of talented LBs at Georgia. But he elected to stay and keep competing. That character really stood out to me. This kid loves ball and wants to be around his teammates. And do whatever he can to help them win, and it paid off. They won a National Championship."

 
Travis34

Travis34

This tells me we are trying to still work the board and move around a bit --> I suspect we do the same tomorrow from 125 if theres a guy there we like and are targetting

Zach Tom, Darian Kinnard
Zamir White, Ty Chandler, Isiah Spiller, (other rbs?)

I'd be pumped with any of those dudes next. I wonder if we use those 7ths to move up at all too
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

The last time we drafted a LB named Channing he was so committed to the game he’d literally piss his pants on the field…

Hopefully this LB has the same dedication to the game and to the Fins.
 
Travis34

Travis34

I read in the other thread that Grier said using the 2023 picks was non negotiable..... I mean how many spots do you really think teams are gonna wanna give up for some measely 7ths because I wouldnt think we would want to give up 125 .....
 
Hoot

Hoot

"We were joking for awhile, I was going to call Joe Douglas and offer him our 3rd, 4th and (2) 7's for their last pick in the 1st round."

I like this side of Chris Grier. Seems more relaxed. Having fun. Got to think McDaniel personality playing a part in that.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Travis34 said:
This tells me we are trying to still work the board and move around a bit --> I suspect we do the same tomorrow from 125 if theres a guy there we like and are targetting

Zach Tom, Darian Kinnard
Zamir White, Ty Chandler, Isiah Spiller, (other rbs?)

I'd be pumped with any of those dudes next. I wonder if we use those 7ths to move up at all too
Clemons from Texas Tech is one I'd add to your list. Would be smart to add depth at DE.

Of course, Ingram could be added after the draft.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

We must have must have been offering players as well as picks if we were looking to move up without using 2023 capital.
 
